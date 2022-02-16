Highland roads: Motorists asked to use caution when driving in the north today Wednesday 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland roads: Motorists asked to use caution when driving in the north today Wednesday 16

By Louise Glen
February 16, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 2:35 pm
Traffic Scotland's Daviot South camera on the A9 run towards Inverness is showing snow on the edge of the road.
Traffic Scotland's Daviot South camera on the A9 run towards Inverness is showing snow on the edge of the road.

Highland Council has painted a mixed picture of road conditions in its daily winter condition road update.

It said that there was snow on higher routes around Nairn, and in Badenoch and Strathspey.

In Ross and Cromarty there is snow on routes, and gritters are out at present treating them.

Anyone else waking to snow this morning ?We have a little in Carrbridge. It won't last long.

Posted by Highland & Islands Weather on Tuesday, 15 February 2022

In Sutherland higher routes have snow and slush, while lower routes are wet.

Heavy rain is being reported in Lochaber.

Maps of the council’s gritting routes by priority and policy are available online.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said roads information was a summary of reports from operational staff and “is intended to give a general indication of typical conditions in each area at a point in time”.

Traffic Scotland cameras show tricky conditions at Drumochter South.

She urged drivers to make their own assessment of conditions for travelling.

How does it look in your part of the world?

Badenoch and Strathspey – There is localised snow of up to two inches on certain roads. Other roads are wet. Treatments are being carried out as necessary

Nairn – There is snow and slush on higher routes, and these are being treated as necessary. Lower routes have no known issues.

Caithness – Roads are mainly wet but higher sections on some routes have a light covering of snow. No known issues overnight.

Ross and Cromarty – All primary and secondary and higher routes are being treated this morning. There are reports of higher ground having up to three to four inches of snow while lower ground has wet slushy roads with standing water.

Lochaber – There has been heavy rain but with positive road surface temperatures no treatment is currently required. There has been no overnight issues.

Sutherland – There is both snow and slush on higher routes and these are being treated as necessary. Lower routes are all clear of snow but roads are wet.

Skye and Raasay – There’s been a localised dip in road surface temperatures in central Skye as cloud cleared early this morning, but sensors indicate no frost and road surfaces are dry.

Inverness– It was a wet morning on low ground with some wet lying snow on higher routes. Crews are carrying out treatment on higher areas this morning but there are no known issues.

A full list of school closures in the Highlands is available here.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal