Highland roads: Motorists asked to use caution when driving in the north today Wednesday 16

Highland Council has painted a mixed picture of road conditions in its daily winter condition road update.

It said that there was snow on higher routes around Nairn, and in Badenoch and Strathspey.

In Ross and Cromarty there is snow on routes, and gritters are out at present treating them.

Anyone else waking to snow this morning ?We have a little in Carrbridge. It won't last long. Posted by Highland & Islands Weather on Tuesday, 15 February 2022

In Sutherland higher routes have snow and slush, while lower routes are wet.

Heavy rain is being reported in Lochaber.

Maps of the council’s gritting routes by priority and policy are available online.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said roads information was a summary of reports from operational staff and “is intended to give a general indication of typical conditions in each area at a point in time”.

She urged drivers to make their own assessment of conditions for travelling.

Badenoch and Strathspey – There is localised snow of up to two inches on certain roads. Other roads are wet. Treatments are being carried out as necessary

Nairn – There is snow and slush on higher routes, and these are being treated as necessary. Lower routes have no known issues.

Caithness – Roads are mainly wet but higher sections on some routes have a light covering of snow. No known issues overnight.

Ross and Cromarty – All primary and secondary and higher routes are being treated this morning. There are reports of higher ground having up to three to four inches of snow while lower ground has wet slushy roads with standing water.

Lochaber – There has been heavy rain but with positive road surface temperatures no treatment is currently required. There has been no overnight issues.

Sutherland – There is both snow and slush on higher routes and these are being treated as necessary. Lower routes are all clear of snow but roads are wet.

Skye and Raasay – There’s been a localised dip in road surface temperatures in central Skye as cloud cleared early this morning, but sensors indicate no frost and road surfaces are dry.

Inverness– It was a wet morning on low ground with some wet lying snow on higher routes. Crews are carrying out treatment on higher areas this morning but there are no known issues.

