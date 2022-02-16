‘Eden Court has to start paying its way’ – Councillors give new chief executive six months to deliver new funding agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Eden Court has to start paying its way’ – Councillors give new chief executive six months to deliver new funding agreement

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Eden Court needs a formal funding plan with Highland Council. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith
Eden Court needs a formal funding plan with Highland Council. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith

Highland Council and Eden Court must draw up a formal funding agreement in the next six months, according to auditors.

A report to today’s audit and scrutiny committee recommends that council tighten up its contracts with Eden Court, High Life Highland and Hitrans.

In particular, Eden Court has no business plan or service agreement in place with the council.

Councillors agreed to reduce funding to Eden Court in 2019 but this was not reflected in a written contract. Instead, the current £300,000 funding deal is based solely on “an exchange of emails”.

And while High Life Highland has reported regularly to the council’s education committee, Eden Court has not provided any performance update in the review period.

Auditors identified three ‘medium’ risks in the council’s dealings with arms-length external organisations (ALEO).

Councillors today accepted the recommendations, which include a central register of ALEOs including funding.

Rebecca Holt takes the reigns as new chief executive of Eden Court next month.

Councillors today asked Ms Holt to deliver a business plan within six months. The council and Eden Court will also draw up a formal funding agreement.

Eden Court ‘is not slack’

The auditor’s findings drew criticism from some in the chamber.

Councillor Ian Cockburn said Wester Ross and the more remote parts of the Highlands don’t see the benefits of the Inverness-based performance venue.

“The council can’t keep bleeding money into Eden Court,” said Mr Cockburn. “Eden Court has to start paying its way as far as this council is concerned.”

However, the council’s finance bosses highlighted that beyond the revenue support, the council’s capital programme includes a larger scale redevelopment opportunity, which could bring in more revenue.

Councillor Gordon Adam defended Eden Court. Picture by Sandy McCook

Councillor Gordon Adam – a board member of Eden Court – said its ambitious capital plans would make it even less dependent on public funding.

Eden Court also now has an in-house production company for the first time in 40 years.

Mr Adam says this will extend the benefits beyond Inverness.

“Eden Court has not been slack in addressing its responsibilities,” said Mr Adam.

“Frankly, as a board member for the past five years I’ve been extremely impressed with the way Eden Court is run and I think is relationship with the council is a very successful one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]