Regional figures: NHS Grampian records third highest rate of Covid for a second consecutive day as the country’s daily cases surpass 7,400

By Michelle Henderson
February 16, 2022, 2:50 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 3:05 pm
A further 7,449 people have tested positive for Covid across Scotland in the latest 24 hours.
NHS Grampian has recorded the third-highest rate of Covid in Scotland for a second consecutive day as cases surpass 800.

Health bosses in the north-east have recorded a further 866 cases in the latest 24 hours; a rise of 154 on the previous day.

It takes the region’s cases total, since the start of the pandemic, to 117, 255.

Greater Glasgow and Lothian have continued to record the highest daily levels of Covid infections in the country.

Overnight, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded a further 1,566 cases; a rise of 411 cases since Tuesday.

NHS Lothian has also seen a rise in cases from 1,049 cases on Tuesday to 1,219 cases.

NHS Grampian has recorded the country’s third-highest rate; 700 cases less than Glasgow.

The number of daily Covid cases recorded across Scotland has also risen with a total of 7,449 people testing positive in the latest 24 hours.

A further 16 people have also died after testing positive, taking Scotland’s death toll to 10,544.

The latest figures have been released as part of the daily Coronavirus update from Public Health Scotland.

Regional figures

Health boards across the Highlands and Islands have also seen a rise in cases overnight.

NHS Highland has recorded a further 434 cases; a rise of 76 cases on yesterday.

NHS Shetland has also recorded a rise in infections, with 73 cases reported on the island, whilst NHS Western Isles recorded a further four cases on Tuesday’s tally.

Meanwhile, cases in Orkney have fallen, with 36 cases reported in today’s daily figures.

