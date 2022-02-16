Speed cameras to make ‘regular visits’ to Highland accident blackspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Speed cameras to make ‘regular visits’ to Highland accident blackspot

By Iain Grant
February 16, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 5:47 pm
General image of Forss straight
Forss straight. Photo: Caithness Roads Recovery Group

Campaigners have welcomed progress in their efforts to secure safety improvements at a road accident blackspot in Caithness.

The long straight through the village of Forss on the A836 Thurso road is now to have regular visits from police speed camera vans.

And Highland Council has carried out the first of a list of actions being sought for the section of the North Coast 500 where there have been four fatalities in the past 10 years.

Long-term safety concerns at Forss

Forss Campaign Group set up recently after long-time concerns voiced by residents who complained that the road through their village has been used like a racetrack by workers returning home from a shift at Dounreay and Vulcan.

Their pleas to lower the speed limit from 60mph and for no overtaking lines fell on deaf ears.

But the group has already made progress since it was formed in December.

Iain Gregory, who is a member of the Caithness Roads Recovery Group. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

A freedom of information request it sought has revealed there have been 15 accidents on the stretch since 2012, including four fatalities.

It has won a commitment from the Safety Camera Partnership that the Forss straight is to have regular visits from speed camera vans, with the first having taken place.

Bosses at Dounreay and Vulcan have highlighted the issue with their workforces. 

The group has also welcomed Highland Council’s improvement works to the road surface and new pavement kerbing at Forss Bridge.

‘This matter must be dealt with’

Council officials and Dounreay managing director Mark Rouse met with group representatives on Monday to discuss the issue.

Group spokesman, former senior policeman Iain Gregory said yesterday that when they were there, they saw numerous examples of dangerous overtaking and speeding.

He said:  “At one point a child was observed having to walk along a rough ditch, as it was quite simply too dangerous to cross the road, whilst high-speed traffic flew past only feet away.

“During the hour I spent at the location on Monday, I witnessed at least half a dozen examples of straightforward dangerous driving, reckless overtaking, and grossly excessive speeding.

“This matter must be dealt with – and dealt with rapidly – to prevent more tragedies occurring”.

The group is calling for a cut in the speed limit to 50mph; double-white no overtaking lines and signage, junction and surfacing improvements.

