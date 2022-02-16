Stornoway Lifeboat: 12-hour rescue off Lewis after fishing vessel suffers engine failure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stornoway Lifeboat and coastguard units have been involved in the long-haul rescue of a fishing vessel off the coast of Lewis.

Launching at around 8.20am, Stornoway Lifeboat rushed to the Loch Inchard III after it reported its engines had failed.

After finding that the fishing vessel had broken down around 28 miles off the Butt of Lewis, emergency vehicles set about hauling the vessel back to the coast.

With weather warnings active in the area, RNLI units in attendance were keen to get the vessel back as soon as possible.

However, when the poor weather conditions failed to arrive, the stricken boat was handed over to the coastguard tug Ievoli Black.

The boat tugged the 20m long vessel back to Stornoway harbour.