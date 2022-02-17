These are the Inverness roads prioritised for resurfacing in 2022/23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
These are the Inverness roads prioritised for resurfacing in 2022/23

By Michelle Henderson
February 17, 2022, 7:10 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 7:41 pm
More than 30 locations across Inverness have been earmarked to undergo resurfacing works.
Inverness motorists are to benefit from smoother road conditions as dozens of streets are earmarked for improvement from resurfacing works.

Highland councillors have approved a rigorous roads maintenance programme for the upcoming financial year 2022/2023 in an effort to restore order to the city’s streets.

More than 30 locations across the Highland capital have been prioritised for urgent resurfacing works in the coming months.

A further 60 additional locations have also been approved as reserved projects, which will be addressed subject to an increase in capital funding or excess funds being carried forward.

Wells Street, Margaret Street and Carsegate Road in the city centre are among the locations set to undergo resurfacing works.

Provost and leader of the City of Inverness area committee, Helen Carmichael, said: “Members understand and recognise the importance that communities regard the condition of their local roads and have prioritised locations for repairs within the financial resources available.”

Will your street benefit from resurfacing works?

Here’s a list of all the areas in Inverness set to undergo resurfacing works over the next year.

Ward 12 Aird and Loch Ness – locations at Kiltarlity and Fort Augustus, Englishton Muir, Beauly; sections of the Chapel Bridge to Foyers road; Boleskine to Foyers Hotel and the crossroads at Teandalloch.

  • Major patching works will also take place between Daviot and Inverarnie; North of Balnafoich Crossroads; Tomich Village; Dog Falls in Glen Affric and part of Aultvaich at Beauly.

Ward 13 Inverness West – the east end of Bruce Gardens

Ward 14 Inverness Central – Wells Street, Margaret Street, and the south of Carsegate Road

Ward 15 Inverness Ness-side – part of Cauldeen Road, Drumfield Road; Torbreck Link to Dores Road and Holm Mills Road

Ward 16 Inverness Milburn – Diriebught Road (from the school to Midmills Road), Seafield Road and Harbour Road at the approach to the Longman Road roundabout.

Ward 17 Culloden and Ardersier – Cheese Pantry Junction; Croy Village to Croy towards New Tornagrain; and Old Tornagrain to Cantray.

Ward 19 Inverness South – Several locations from Tomatin to Coignafearn; on the hill at Leys Castle and road edge strengthening works at Tomfat Woods

