These are the Inverness roads prioritised for resurfacing in 2022/23

Inverness motorists are to benefit from smoother road conditions as dozens of streets are earmarked for improvement from resurfacing works.

Highland councillors have approved a rigorous roads maintenance programme for the upcoming financial year 2022/2023 in an effort to restore order to the city’s streets.

More than 30 locations across the Highland capital have been prioritised for urgent resurfacing works in the coming months.

A further 60 additional locations have also been approved as reserved projects, which will be addressed subject to an increase in capital funding or excess funds being carried forward.

Wells Street, Margaret Street and Carsegate Road in the city centre are among the locations set to undergo resurfacing works.

Provost and leader of the City of Inverness area committee, Helen Carmichael, said: “Members understand and recognise the importance that communities regard the condition of their local roads and have prioritised locations for repairs within the financial resources available.”

Will your street benefit from resurfacing works?

Here’s a list of all the areas in Inverness set to undergo resurfacing works over the next year.

Ward 12 Aird and Loch Ness – locations at Kiltarlity and Fort Augustus, Englishton Muir, Beauly; sections of the Chapel Bridge to Foyers road; Boleskine to Foyers Hotel and the crossroads at Teandalloch.

Major patching works will also take place between Daviot and Inverarnie; North of Balnafoich Crossroads; Tomich Village; Dog Falls in Glen Affric and part of Aultvaich at Beauly.

Ward 13 Inverness West – the east end of Bruce Gardens

Ward 14 Inverness Central – Wells Street, Margaret Street, and the south of Carsegate Road

Ward 15 Inverness Ness-side – part of Cauldeen Road, Drumfield Road; Torbreck Link to Dores Road and Holm Mills Road

Ward 16 Inverness Milburn – Diriebught Road (from the school to Midmills Road), Seafield Road and Harbour Road at the approach to the Longman Road roundabout.

Ward 17 Culloden and Ardersier – Cheese Pantry Junction; Croy Village to Croy towards New Tornagrain; and Old Tornagrain to Cantray.

Ward 19 Inverness South – Several locations from Tomatin to Coignafearn; on the hill at Leys Castle and road edge strengthening works at Tomfat Woods