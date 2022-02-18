Winds speeds top 73mph in northern Scotland amidst the turmoil of Storm Eunice.

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Eunice brought wind speeds of up to 73mph to the Cairngorms – but the extreme weather is still well short of records in Scotland.

Communities across the north and north-east faced a bleak end to the working week as wintry showers and gale force winds battered the region.

The highest wind speed of the day was recorded by forecasters at Cairngorm summit, topping 73mph.

Wind speeds at ground level were highest in both Kirkwall in Orkney and on Fair Isle in Shetland, reaching highs of 58mph throughout the day.

Residents in Stornoway in the Western Isles experienced similar conditions, with gusts reaching highs of 48mph.

In Moray, 52mph winds battered the town of Lossiemouth as the village of Kinloss – located just 14 miles west – felt gales of 49mph.

Meanwhile, in the north-east, conditions were also bleak, with gusts reaching highs of 45mph at Aberdeen Airport and 52mph at Inverbervie.

Record speeds of 122mph were recorded by Met Office forecasters today at The Needles on the Isle of Wight.

How do these speeds rate to those of the past?

Destinations across the north and north-east have been responsible for recording some of the country’s top wind speeds.

On March 20, 1986, forecasters recorded the UK’s strongest wind gust at Cairngorm summit, reaching highs of 173mph.

At a speed of 142mph, the strongest gust recorded at any low-level location in the UK was made at Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire on February 13, 1989.

The strongest gust during Storm Gertrude on January 29, 2016, was recorded in Lerwick in Shetland.

Wind speeds reached 105mph as a red weather warning was in place.

In November last year, winds of up to 104mph were felt at the Cairnwell in the Cairngorms.