Met Office removes upcoming weather warnings for north and north-east following Storm Eunice chaos

The Met Office has removed the yellow weather warnings that were previously in place across much of the north and north-east on Sunday and Monday.

People living in these regions were warned that high winds and heavy rain were on their way, but this warning has since been removed.

The warnings previously meant a four-day spell of stormy conditions, starting with Storm Eunice which brought snow and wind to much of Scotland.

Storm Eunice brought wind speeds of up to 73mph in the Cairngorms and ensued traffic chaos.

Travel is still being affected by Friday’s weather, with some snow gates still closed and drivers, particularly in the Highlands, being warned of snowy and icy road conditions.

Driving in ICE advice ⚠ 👒Warm clothing – gloves/hat/scarf

❄Clear ALL windows before setting off with De-icer & scraper

🚙Increase stopping distance (10x)

💕Tell someone your ETA#DriveSafely pic.twitter.com/hJQfla5cUf — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 19, 2022

There are still yellow weather warnings in place for most of England and Ireland.

What is the forecast for the coming days?

From noon on Sunday until noon on Monday, the Highlands and Islands, Moray and parts of Aberdeenshire were due to be hit by strong winds.

In Aberdeen, it is now forecast to be sunny for most of Saturday and Sunday, with temperature highs of around 7C.

It is also due to be sunny in the Inverness area on Saturday, however, rain is forecast for most of the day on Sunday.

Further north in Thurso, sunny spells might be dampened by the occasional shower, but it is forecast to be mostly dry.

Elgin should also stay dry, with rain only forecast during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Flood alerts

SEPA has issued a number of flood alerts across Scotland in regions including Argyll and Bute, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Wind and rain forecast on Sunday, combined with high tides, is expected to lead to some coastal flooding.

Wet and windy weather returns overnight into Sun bringing large surge, strong winds and waves. South west coastlines, Eilean Siar & Orkney will see wave overtopping & sea spray.

Flood Alerts and Warnings will be issued later today.

More detail at https://t.co/pLdeSfjIoP pic.twitter.com/uumdi54VL8 — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) February 19, 2022