Flood warnings issued for Western Isles and Orkney amidst high tides

SEPA has issued flood warnings in coastal areas across Orkney and the Western Isles.

Though the Met Office removed yellow weather warnings for Sunday and Monday, heavy rain and wind are still expected to hit many of Scotland’s islands.

Flood warnings are issued for areas SEPA deems to be seriously at risk of flooding. They are one step up from flood alerts.

A number of areas have been highlighted as most likely to experience coastal flooding.

Flooding most often occurs a few hours either side of high tide, which means it is expected around the following times:

Orkney:

Burray and Ayre of Cara 11.45am

Churchill Barriers 11am to 1pm

Longhope and Hoy 11.45am

Sanday 1.15pm

Westray 11.45am

Western Isles:

Ardmore to Loch Carnan 8.30am

Baleshare 8.15am

In these areas, waves overtopping, road closures and surface water are highly likely.

Slightly less serious flood alerts have also been issued for Argyll and Bute.

The flood warnings come the weekend after Storm Eunice, which brought 73mph winds to the north of Scotland.