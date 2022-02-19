Flood warnings issued for Western Isles and Orkney amidst high tides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flood warnings issued for Western Isles and Orkney amidst high tides

By Lauren Robertson
February 19, 2022, 3:49 pm
Waves crashing over harbour in Cullen last month. Picture by Jason Hedges.
SEPA has issued flood warnings in coastal areas across Orkney and the Western Isles.

Though the Met Office removed yellow weather warnings for Sunday and Monday, heavy rain and wind are still expected to hit many of Scotland’s islands.

Flood warnings are issued for areas SEPA deems to be seriously at risk of flooding. They are one step up from flood alerts.

A number of areas have been highlighted as most likely to experience coastal flooding.

Flooding most often occurs a few hours either side of high tide, which means it is expected around the following times:

Orkney:

  • Burray and Ayre of Cara 11.45am
  • Churchill Barriers 11am to 1pm
  • Longhope and Hoy 11.45am
  • Sanday 1.15pm
  • Westray 11.45am

Western Isles:

  • Ardmore to Loch Carnan 8.30am
  • Baleshare 8.15am

In these areas, waves overtopping, road closures and surface water are highly likely.

Slightly less serious flood alerts have also been issued for Argyll and Bute.

The flood warnings come the weekend after Storm Eunice, which brought 73mph winds to the north of Scotland.

