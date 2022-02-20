Storm Franklin: What will it mean for the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Franklin: What will it mean for the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire?

By Lauren Robertson
February 20, 2022, 5:50 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 5:51 pm
Storm Franklin will be the seventh named storm to hit the UK in three months. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Storm Franklin will be the seventh named storm to hit the UK in three months. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Storm Franklin is forecast to hit the UK just three days after Storm Eunice caused chaos across the country – but what will it mean for the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray?

Storm Franklin will be the seventh named storm in just three months, following on from Arwen, Barra, Corrie, Dudley, Eunice and Malik.

The Met Office has predicted that Northern Ireland will bear the brunt of the bad weather forecast, with an amber weather warning for strong winds between midnight on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

There is also a yellow warning out for strong winds across the south west coast of Scotland and the majority of England.

The warning has been in place since around 12pm on Sunday and is expected to last until 1pm on Monday.

Storm Franklin in the Highlands and north-east

Though the official weather warning does not go as far north as the Highlands or Moray and Aberdeenshire, it is still likely the regions will feel some of the force from Storm Franklin.

Rail services are at risk of being delayed with trains often having to operate at a reduced speeds during periods of strong wind.

Ferries to the Western Isles could also be impacted by bad weather, with services being monitored on an ongoing basis.

Multiple CalMac services have been cancelled throughout the day on Sunday as stormy seas prevailed.

NorthLink ferries have also warned that they could be affected by the storm in the coming week, with some sailings leaving earlier or later than planned to ensure a safer trip.

Anyone planning on travelling by train or ferry should check ahead to ensure whether or not there are any delays of cancellations.

Strong winds forecast

Regions in the west of Scotland are most likely to feel the impact of Strom Franklin, with the Met Office predicting gusts of up to 89mph.

In Oban, strong winds and heavy rain are forecast through the night and into Monday morning.

Moving further north to Fort William, Ullapool and Lochinver, there is still heave rain forecast, but winds are not expected to be as strong.

Temperatures in Inverness are due to drop to around 1C overnight on Sunday, with a possibility of snow until the early hours of Monday morning.

Elgin is forecast to be dryer, with a slight chance of snow around midnight on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to rise to around 6C by midday on Monday.

The centre of Aberdeen is expected to be dry throughout the evening on Sunday, with fog forecast at around 4am on Monday morning.

However, the sun is due to appear by around 9am, with the rest of the week forecast to be considerably dryer than the previous one.

