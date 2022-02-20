Delays expected on A82 as £300,000 resurfacing works get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Delays expected on A82 as £300,000 resurfacing works get under way

By Lauren Robertson
February 20, 2022, 7:38 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 7:41 pm
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A82 with resurfacing works due to start on Tuesday.

Starting from 7am on February 22, three sections of the trunk road between Glencoe and Fort William will undergo resurfacing.

The first section to be done is the stretch of road north of Corrychurachan. It is hoped this will be completed in one day.

Next, the road at Lairig Eilde will undergo resurfacing for five days from Monday February 28 to Friday March 4.

The last stretch of road that will be resurfaced is at Rannoch Moor, which will be worked on from Monday March 7 to Monday March 14.

All scheduled timings are subject to weather conditions.

Convoy system

A 10mph convoy system will be in place at each stretch of road while works there are ongoing.

Though this will be removed outside of working hours, there will still be a 30mph speed limit in place due to the temporary road surface.

The resurfacing works are expected to cost around £300,000 and aim to make the road safer and smoother for anyone who uses it.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s representative for the north west, said: “This programme of re-surfacing work for the A82 will help address any defects in the road surface at three locations between Glencoe and Fort William, creating a safer and smoother journey for road users.

“The proposed traffic management will help to keep roadworkers and motorists safe, and we will seek to minimise the delays experienced by completing these necessary works as quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and we encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information.”

