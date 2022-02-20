Delays expected on A82 as £300,000 resurfacing works get under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A82 with resurfacing works due to start on Tuesday.

Starting from 7am on February 22, three sections of the trunk road between Glencoe and Fort William will undergo resurfacing.

The first section to be done is the stretch of road north of Corrychurachan. It is hoped this will be completed in one day.

Next, the road at Lairig Eilde will undergo resurfacing for five days from Monday February 28 to Friday March 4.

The last stretch of road that will be resurfaced is at Rannoch Moor, which will be worked on from Monday March 7 to Monday March 14.

All scheduled timings are subject to weather conditions.

Convoy system

A 10mph convoy system will be in place at each stretch of road while works there are ongoing.

Though this will be removed outside of working hours, there will still be a 30mph speed limit in place due to the temporary road surface.

The resurfacing works are expected to cost around £300,000 and aim to make the road safer and smoother for anyone who uses it.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s representative for the north west, said: “This programme of re-surfacing work for the A82 will help address any defects in the road surface at three locations between Glencoe and Fort William, creating a safer and smoother journey for road users.

“The proposed traffic management will help to keep roadworkers and motorists safe, and we will seek to minimise the delays experienced by completing these necessary works as quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and we encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information.”