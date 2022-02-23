Is this the future of rural public transport? Black Isle community bus ready to launch after successful trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Is this the future of rural public transport? Black Isle community bus ready to launch after successful trial

By John Ross
February 23, 2022, 11:45 am
Bruce Morrison, secretary, Ferintosh Community Council; Frank Holmes, FCB Driver, CSI Ross-Shire; and Shona Street, chief officer, CSI Ross-Shire, with the bus.
An on-demand community bus service in the Black Isle will officially launch next week after a successful trial.

It allows permanent and temporary residents in the Ferintosh Community Council area to book journeys to and from their homes.

One passenger has hailed the service as “the future of rural public transport”.

The electric, six-seater, wheelchair accessible vehicle is currently available between 9.30 am – 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

During March the Ferintosh Community Bus (FCB) can be used during the day and evening, seven days a week.

Pay as you can

Passengers can book journeys between any two points within the community council area.

It also provides a service to Tore Service Station to link to Stagecoach’s buses into Inverness and northwards on the A9.

The fare structure is ‘pay what you can’ for any Black Isle destinations, with a recommended £2 cash return fare.

When connecting with Stagecoach services to and from Inverness, the complete journey’s fare will be paid on the Stagecoach bus and costs the same as the current subsidised 22 service.

The bus allows travel in the Ferintosh Community Council area

The formal launch of the FCB will be held at Findon Hall, Culbokie, on Monday.

Local MSP Kate Forbes and Highland councillor Allan Henderson, chairman of regional transport partnership Hitrans, will join passengers and others involved in the project.

During the trial the FCB was used for around 11 journeys per week by 25 different residents.

People use it to shop, keep appointments, connect with train services, visit family and friends and keep social engagements.

Passengers say the advantages include not having to carry shopping home from bus stops and having a convenient journey home when driving is not possible.

One user said: “This seems to me to be the future for rural public transport in an affordable environmentally sustainable manner.

‘The bus is great’

“The FCB combines the convenience of journeys from our houses without the need to own or have access to private vehicles.”

Another said: “The bus is great. I have used it about four times now for small shopping trips to Inverness.

“I am using the FCB more than I would have used the standard service because of the home pick-up.

“Walking to Culbokie without any pavements for a mile is no fun.”

The pilot scheme, which runs until March 1, is a partnership of Hitrans, Stagecoach, The Highland Council, CSI Ross-shire, Ferintosh Community Council (supported by Culbokie Community Trust) and Bannerman Transport.

It is supported through an EU project called MOVE which seeks to improve public transport.

The community bus is an electric, six-seater, wheelchair accessible vehicle

Bruce Morrison, who is leading the project for the community council, said: “A community bus service combines the advantage of being collected from your home with the efficiency of a public transport vehicle by sharing with other residents.

“A key community element of the service is the valuable contribution made by residents volunteering as drivers in the evenings and weekends.”

Mr Henderson said the bus will be owned and maintained by Highland Council from March.

He said: “The FCB a fine example of a demand responsive form of public bus transport that can be mirrored across the Highlands and Islands, providing a more accessible, more frequent and more sustainable service for local residents.”

Making bus travel more accessible

David Beaton, managing director at Stagecoach Highlands, said by partnering with rural communities travelling by bus can be more accessible.

He said: “We look forward to welcoming more people on board our services who have made the connection with the Ferintosh Community Bus.”

Users can book by calling between 10am-2pm, Monday to Friday at least one day in advance of a journey.

