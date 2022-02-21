Paddle boarder takes on Loch Ness record attempt on custom board featuring Nessie herself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paddle boarder takes on Loch Ness record attempt on custom board featuring Nessie herself

By Lauren Robertson
February 21, 2022, 7:28 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 7:29 pm
David Haze and the team from Water Rascal with the new board. Picture by David Haze.
David Haze and the team from Water Rascal with the new board. Picture by David Haze.

David Haze is attempting to break the record for the fastest time to paddle board the length of Loch Ness.

To give him extra luck, and hopefully speed, in his attempt, he will be taking on the loch on a custom-made board adorned with Nessie herself.

Working in collaboration with Water Rascal, who designed and supplied the board, Mr Haze is raising money for the Jubilee Sailing Trust.

As well as fundraising before he sets off on March 7, he will be auctioning off the 14ft paddle board after the challenge.

Though the 37-year-old is a fan the new board, he knows giving it up will raise money for a good cause.

“I’ve been out on it and it’s fast, but I have about seven boards already, I don’t think I really need another one,” he said.

The Loch Ness board was designed and made by Water Rascal. Picture by David Haze.

‘My connection to the water has changed my life’

Loch Ness is around 23 miles long and nearly 800ft deep. If Mr Haze is successful, this challenge will mark his seventh world record.

Just last year, Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute was part of his four lakes challenge.

His drive to set himself goals like these comes from a desire to spread the positive impact water sports can have on people’s lives.

Mr Haze explained: “My connection to the water has changed my life, I’ve developed a huge passion for the water, and it can help other people change their lives as well.”

Given his previous success in smashing records, he is feeling confident about his upcoming feat, where he needs to paddle the length of the loch in less than seven hours.

He said: “I’m feeling confident as long as the weather is on my side, but I think it’s going to be very cold.”

David Haze will be raising money for Jubilee Sailing Trust. Picture by David Haze.

Jubilee Sailing Trust

The Jubilee Sailing Trust runs a tall ship called the SV Tenacious in Southampton.

They welcome people from all walks of life to come onboard and sail the ship together, with the aim of enabling people to explore their abilities and potential.

According to their website, SV Tenacious is the “only tall ship in the world designed and built to be sailed by a truly mixed ability crew, this includes people with a wide variety of impairments and health conditions.”

Mr Haze spoke of the charity’s work: “They take people along who struggle with mental health or education or people who have had a bad start in life.

“They get these people out on the water and teach them new skills, get them away from the woes and worries.”

Paddling his way to success

Mr Haze works as a criminal justice consultant in Bournemouth, but he dreams of focusing his life around paddle boarding.

He has begun speaking at schools and events about the benefits of the sport, which he said has become noticeably more popular in recent years.

His record breaking success hasn’t gone unnoticed, with bookings for his talks increasing and a possible documentary now in the works.

If successful, this will be David Haze’s seventh world record. Picture by David Haze.

David Haze explained why he chose Loch Ness specifically for his next trip: “I’ve never seen Loch Ness, it’s one of the most famous lochs in the UK and also pretty famous around the world.

“Having the opportunity to see it will be amazing, but being able to paddle board on it will be even better.

“I think this is one that I’m going to remember.”

You can donate to Mr Haze’s fundraiser for the Jubilee Sailing Trust here.

