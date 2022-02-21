Paddle boarder takes on Loch Ness record attempt on custom board featuring Nessie herself

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Haze is attempting to break the record for the fastest time to paddle board the length of Loch Ness.

To give him extra luck, and hopefully speed, in his attempt, he will be taking on the loch on a custom-made board adorned with Nessie herself.

Working in collaboration with Water Rascal, who designed and supplied the board, Mr Haze is raising money for the Jubilee Sailing Trust.

As well as fundraising before he sets off on March 7, he will be auctioning off the 14ft paddle board after the challenge.

Though the 37-year-old is a fan the new board, he knows giving it up will raise money for a good cause.

“I’ve been out on it and it’s fast, but I have about seven boards already, I don’t think I really need another one,” he said.

‘My connection to the water has changed my life’

Loch Ness is around 23 miles long and nearly 800ft deep. If Mr Haze is successful, this challenge will mark his seventh world record.

Just last year, Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute was part of his four lakes challenge.

His drive to set himself goals like these comes from a desire to spread the positive impact water sports can have on people’s lives.

Mr Haze explained: “My connection to the water has changed my life, I’ve developed a huge passion for the water, and it can help other people change their lives as well.”

Given his previous success in smashing records, he is feeling confident about his upcoming feat, where he needs to paddle the length of the loch in less than seven hours.

He said: “I’m feeling confident as long as the weather is on my side, but I think it’s going to be very cold.”

Jubilee Sailing Trust

The Jubilee Sailing Trust runs a tall ship called the SV Tenacious in Southampton.

They welcome people from all walks of life to come onboard and sail the ship together, with the aim of enabling people to explore their abilities and potential.

According to their website, SV Tenacious is the “only tall ship in the world designed and built to be sailed by a truly mixed ability crew, this includes people with a wide variety of impairments and health conditions.”

Mr Haze spoke of the charity’s work: “They take people along who struggle with mental health or education or people who have had a bad start in life.

“They get these people out on the water and teach them new skills, get them away from the woes and worries.”

Paddling his way to success

Mr Haze works as a criminal justice consultant in Bournemouth, but he dreams of focusing his life around paddle boarding.

He has begun speaking at schools and events about the benefits of the sport, which he said has become noticeably more popular in recent years.

His record breaking success hasn’t gone unnoticed, with bookings for his talks increasing and a possible documentary now in the works.

David Haze explained why he chose Loch Ness specifically for his next trip: “I’ve never seen Loch Ness, it’s one of the most famous lochs in the UK and also pretty famous around the world.

“Having the opportunity to see it will be amazing, but being able to paddle board on it will be even better.

“I think this is one that I’m going to remember.”

You can donate to Mr Haze’s fundraiser for the Jubilee Sailing Trust here.