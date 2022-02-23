Slow down! Easter Ross tourism project is aiming to divert people off the NC500 to see what else it has to offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north community is aiming to divert visitors off the NC500 route and experience ‘slow tourism’ as a way of boosting the economy.

Businesses and community representatives last night attended the official launch of Easter Ross Peninsula, which will promote the area as a “unique tourist destination”.

It envisages creating a lasting legacy by increasing visitor numbers as well as training and employment opportunities.

Project stems from community consultation

The promotion stems from a 2018 community consultation which showed residents and businesses wanted to enhance tourism to boost social, economic and environmental growth.

The peninsula has been bypassed by the famous NC500 route which follows the A9 north of Inverness.

However the Tain and District Development Trust (TDDT) wants tourists to enjoy the area’s ‘hidden gem’ attractions while promoting the concept of conscious travel.

The area includes:

Tain, Scotland’s oldest royal burgh

Nigg

Hill of Fearn

Inver

Rockfield

Milton

Kildary

The seaboard villages of Hilton, Balintore and Shandwick

Among the local attractions are the Pictish Trail, the Seaboard Sculpture Trail, which includes the Mermaid of the North in Balintore, the Glenmorangie distillery and a wealth of beaches and golf courses.

TDDT marketing officer Rachel Cunningham says the peninsula deserves to be explored and enjoyed at a slower pace.

She said: “We want to promote the getting off-the-beaten-track, slowing down message while encouraging responsible visitors.

Sustainable tourism for years to come

“Whether it’s digging into the area’s rich past, walking along miles of sandy beaches, enjoying a meal or meandering through historic towns and villages, our communities want to share where they live: their history, heritage, hospitality and culture, creating sustainable tourism for the area for years to come.”

The initiative is supported by VisitScotland, Highland Tourism CIC, local community councils and Highland Council.

A website and social media platforms were created last year ahead of the official launch.

An Easter Ross Peninsula branded app has also now been created.

“This slow release of the new destination was primarily aimed to introduce the Easter Ross Peninsula brand to both our communities and visitors”, said Rachel.

“But also we were in the middle of a pandemic, we knew visitors were already here or had plans to come.

“We wanted them to make the most of their time here, but we also needed a way to communicate about being responsible too.

“The most important part of officially launching, as a new destination, was to make sure our local communities were ready.”

TDDT director Sarah Mackenzie says the trust’s vision is about maximising local assets.

“The people, places, services and businesses – bringing them together to boost the local economy, encouraging local investment, developing training and youth employment opportunities and creating a long-lasting legacy for this area.”

Visitor project is a ‘huge opportunity’

Caitlin McLeod, VisitScotland regional development executive (north), said the launch is a huge opportunity to promote all that there is to see and do in a unique part of the Highlands.

She said: “The new brand will help encourage visitors to slow down and take their time to explore the region more widely.”

Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC, which promotes conscious travel, added: “The Easter Ross Peninsula community is a perfect example of conscious hosts, communicating all that the area has to offer to visitors, and encouraging them to stay longer and learn more.

“They provide essential signposting to the wealth of historical, cultural, outdoor, food and drink and nature experiences to be had there.

“As we work to reposition the Highlands in national and international markets following the Covid-19 pandemic, we are aiming to come back stronger as a community, working in harmony with the environment.

“The Easter Ross Peninsula community has grasped this opportunity and we look forward to sharing the great things they have to offer through Highland Tourism CIC and Escapetothehighlands.org.”