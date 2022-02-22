Heavy snow and strong wind: Met Office warns more bad weather is on its way to Highlands and Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Heavy snow and strong wind: Met Office warns more bad weather is on its way to Highlands and Western Isles

By Lauren Robertson
February 22, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 6:33 pm
Heavy snow is forecast across the Highlands and Western Isles. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Heavy snow is forecast across the Highlands and Western Isles. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The Highlands and Western Isles are due to be hit by another spell of heavy snow and strong winds.

The Met Office has released a yellow warning amid concerns there might be disruption.

The snow and wind in the Highlands is expected to start at 1pm on Wednesday and last until 3pm on Thursday. It has also been advised that there is a chance of frequent lighting in some areas.

This is the next period of bad weather forecast after seven named storms since November.

Though the warning hasn’t been officially named as a storm, it is still expected to bring disruption to multiple regions across the country.

Disruption expected in Highlands

Transport providers have already begun preparing for the bad weather, with many warning people to check conditions in advance before travelling in the coming days.

CalMac has begun cancelling ferries to the Western Isles with stormy sea conditions forecast. Anyone hoping to use the ferries on Wednesday or Thursday can check for the latest updates on their Twitter page. 

NorthLink has also advised that its services to Orkney and Shetland are likely to be cancelled or operating on an abnormal schedule.

Speed restrictions have already been announced for rail services in the following areas due to the bad weather:

  • Falls of Cruachan – Taynuilt
  • Inverness – Beauly
  • Glenfinnan – Lochailort
  • Pitlochry – Blair Atholl
  • Dingwall – Evanton

These will be in place until around 9.30am on Wednesday but could be reinstated if conditions remain bad.

It is likely that road conditions will be affected by snow and some bridges may be closed to tall vehicles during periods of strong winds.

Bear Scotland will have gritters out on the roads to try and keep conditions under control. They have also reminded drivers of how to stay prepared for winter breakdowns.

Keep up to date with road closures in your area on the Traffic Scotland website.

