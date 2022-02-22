Heavy snow and strong wind: Met Office warns more bad weather is on its way to Highlands and Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highlands and Western Isles are due to be hit by another spell of heavy snow and strong winds.

The Met Office has released a yellow warning amid concerns there might be disruption.

The snow and wind in the Highlands is expected to start at 1pm on Wednesday and last until 3pm on Thursday. It has also been advised that there is a chance of frequent lighting in some areas.

This is the next period of bad weather forecast after seven named storms since November.

Though the warning hasn’t been officially named as a storm, it is still expected to bring disruption to multiple regions across the country.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Wind and Snow across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland

Wednesday 1300 – Thursday 1500



Disruption expected in Highlands

Transport providers have already begun preparing for the bad weather, with many warning people to check conditions in advance before travelling in the coming days.

CalMac has begun cancelling ferries to the Western Isles with stormy sea conditions forecast. Anyone hoping to use the ferries on Wednesday or Thursday can check for the latest updates on their Twitter page.

NorthLink has also advised that its services to Orkney and Shetland are likely to be cancelled or operating on an abnormal schedule.

Speed restrictions have already been announced for rail services in the following areas due to the bad weather:

Falls of Cruachan – Taynuilt

Inverness – Beauly

Glenfinnan – Lochailort

Pitlochry – Blair Atholl

Dingwall – Evanton

These will be in place until around 9.30am on Wednesday but could be reinstated if conditions remain bad.

Due to adverse weather, speed restrictions are now in place until tomorrow morning on some routes.

It is likely that road conditions will be affected by snow and some bridges may be closed to tall vehicles during periods of strong winds.

Bear Scotland will have gritters out on the roads to try and keep conditions under control. They have also reminded drivers of how to stay prepared for winter breakdowns.

During the winter season, remember to prepare your car for breakdowns or emergencies.

Keep up to date with road closures in your area on the Traffic Scotland website.