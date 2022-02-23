Sea eagle found with broken wing on snowy Highland estate put down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Sea eagle found with broken wing on snowy Highland estate put down

By George Mair
February 23, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 4:40 pm
The sea eagle was found injured on a Highland estate at the weekend. Supplied by the Scottish Gamekeepers Association
The sea eagle was found injured on a Highland estate at the weekend. Supplied by the Scottish Gamekeepers Association

A young sea eagle has been put down after being found seriously injured on a Highland estate.

A gamekeeper found the ringed bird on Saturday, hobbling in the snow and unable to fly due to a badly broken left wing.

The raptor is thought to have suffered the injury either in a collision with a tree or fence, or in a fight for territory with another eagle.

After finding the “struggling” bird, the gamekeeper called for help from his colleague and carefully went over to see if he could help the bird.

He managed to lift it into a safe compartment of his all-terrain vehicle and took it to the vet.

However, due to the severity of the eagle’s injury – which would prevent it from hunting – the vet decided to put it down.

The gamekeeper who found the injured eagle managed to get it into his vehicle to take to the vet. Supplied by The Scottish Gamekeepers Association

‘It was clear it was incapable of flying’

The head gamekeeper, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I came across the eagle which was hobbling slowly in the snow and was clearly in a distressed state. It came to rest in the snow and was immobile.

“On close examination, it was clear that the bird had suffered a very serious blunt traumatic injury with its left wing.

“Along with one of my colleagues, we removed the bird to a local veterinary clinic who very kindly dealt with the matter as an emergency on late Saturday afternoon.

“We took photos and videos of the bird. It was clear it was incapable of flying. We were very sorry to learn that the vet was unable to save it”.

Scottish Gamekeepers Association chairman Alex Hogg said: “The gamekeepers did exactly the right thing in the situation. It is just a shame the poor bird didn’t survive.”

The matter was also reported to Police Scotland’s wildlife team.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were made aware of a white-tailed eagle having been found injured at an estate in the Inverness-shire area on Saturday, 19 February, 2022.

“No criminality has been established at this time and inquiries are ongoing.”

Sea eagles, or white-tailed eagles, are Scotland’s largest birds of prey. Also known as “flying barn doors” because of their 8ft wingspan, they were hunted to extinction in Scotland by 1918, when the last native bird was shot on Shetland.

The giant raptors were reintroduced to Scotland on the Isle of Rum in 1975 and by 2019 a count found there were at least 123 breeding pairs of the red listed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal