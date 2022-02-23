Delivery driver who stamped gull to death outside Caithness supermarket fined

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Delivery driver who stamped gull to death outside Caithness supermarket fined

By Noel Donaldson
February 23, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 4:29 pm
Alistair Davidson threw a stick at the gull before stamping on it to "put it out of its misery", the court heard.
A delivery driver who viciously attacked a gull trying to swoop on his bread has been fined.

Alistair Davidson previously admitted intentionally or recklessly injuring the young bird outside the Co-op in Thurso.

The 60-year-old threw a stick at the bird before stamping on its head to “put it out of its misery”, Wick Sheriff Court heard.

The incident happened early on August 17 last year when Davidson was making a delivery to the supermarket in Meadow Lane.

There was a gull nearby, and in an attempt to scare it away Davidson threw the stick he usually uses to pull his delivery trollies up an incline at it.

However, fiscal David Barclay said the gull changed direction and was hit by the stick.

Davidson then went over and fatally stamped on its head to “put it out of its misery”, the court heard.

When cautioned and charged, Davidson, of Birch Place, Culloden, told the police officers: “It was an accident more than anything else. I threw the stick to scare the bird away. Unfortunately, the gull went the wrong way. I stood on it to put it out of its misery.”

The court previously heard that Davidson had been trying to prevent the gull from contaminating the bread he was delivering.

Then sheriff Andrew Berry – who has since retired – described the accused’s behaviour as “completely inappropriate” and said he should have called a vet to deal with the situation more humanely.

When Davidson appeared for sentence today, his solicitor David Paterson said the first offender had been acting on a rush of adrenaline adding: “It was not his finest moment.”

He said Davidson was of exemplary character, and was fully remorseful about his actions and embarrassed at landing himself in court.

Sheriff Christian Marney fined him £500.

