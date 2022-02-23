Lightning and heavy snow on its way as Met Office issues another weather warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest weather warning brings with it a lightning and snow warning.

From 5pm today people are being told to expect “very gusty winds” with frequent heavy snow showers.

The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place across the Highlands, west coast islands, Moray and Argyll.

The storm, which is likely to be officially named Gladys later today, is due to last from today until Thursday at 8pm.

The Met Office has warned that there is a “slight chance” of risk to life from lightning strikes.

Rural areas could be cut off

People in rural areas have been told they could become “cut off” due to heavy snowfall.

Eastern areas will escape the worst of the weather.

A Met Office Spokesman said: “Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.”

He told people to expect longer journey times, cancellations on public transport.

He said: “There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.”

There is also a risk of power cuts and mobile phone coverage.

Temperatures across the region won’t get much above freezing

With snow on its way, temperatures across the region will remain low.

Minimum temperatures at 6am on Thursday

Aberdeen: 0C but will feel like -5C

Inverness: 0C, but will feel like -6C

Braemar: -2C, but will feel like -7C

Oban: 2C, but will feel like -4C

Tomintoul: -2C, but will fell like -9C

Wick: 0C, but will feel like -6C

Almost 500 lightning strikes in Oban

Did you know? The lightening detector at Oban Airport recorded a staggering 494 lightening strikes in the early hours of Monday morning. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1WRbDYgpc7 — Argyll and Bute Council (@argyllandbute) February 23, 2022

On Monday, flight control staff in Oban recorded almost 500 lightning strikes at the town’s airport.

A spokesman for Oban and the Isles Airports tweeted: “There will be a lot of tired eyes in North Argyll this morning following last nights thunderstorm.

“Our lightning detector at the airport recorded 494 lightning strikes from midnight [on Monday] till just after 3.30am.”