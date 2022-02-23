Lightning and heavy snow on its way as Met Office issues another weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lightning and heavy snow on its way as Met Office issues another weather warning

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2022, 4:40 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 6:13 pm
Snow and lightning on its way as Met Office issues new yellow weather warning for the north, Argyll and the west coast islands.
Snow and lightning on its way as Met Office issues new yellow weather warning for the north, Argyll and the west coast islands.

The latest weather warning brings with it a lightning and snow warning.

From 5pm today people are being told to expect “very gusty winds” with frequent heavy snow showers.

The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place across the Highlands, west coast islands, Moray and Argyll.

The storm, which is likely to be officially named Gladys later today, is due to last from today until Thursday at 8pm.

The Met Office has warned that there is a “slight chance” of risk to life from lightning strikes.

Rural areas could be cut off

People in rural areas have been told they could become “cut off” due to heavy snowfall.

Eastern areas will escape the worst of  the weather.

A Met Office Spokesman said: “Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.”

He told people to expect longer journey times, cancellations on public transport.

He said: “There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.”

There is also a risk of power cuts and mobile phone coverage.

Temperatures across the region won’t get much above freezing

With snow on its way, temperatures across the region will remain low.

Minimum temperatures at 6am on Thursday

Aberdeen: 0C but will feel like -5C

Inverness: 0C, but will feel like -6C

Braemar: -2C, but will feel like -7C

Oban: 2C, but will feel like -4C

Tomintoul: -2C, but will fell like -9C

Wick: 0C, but will feel like -6C

Almost 500 lightning strikes in Oban

 

On Monday, flight control staff  in Oban recorded almost 500  lightning strikes at the town’s airport.

A spokesman for Oban and the Isles Airports tweeted: “There will be a lot of tired eyes in North Argyll this morning following last nights thunderstorm.

“Our lightning detector at the airport recorded 494 lightning strikes from midnight [on Monday] till just after 3.30am.”

 

