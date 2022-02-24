NHS Western Isles warns services could be impacted after region records highest daily Covid case total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Western Isles warns services could be impacted after region records highest daily Covid case total

By Ross Hempseed
February 24, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 7:16 pm
nhs western isles
NHS Western Isles is encouraging residents to continue to adhere to public health measures amid a rise in cases. Photo by Garry F McHarg/Shutterstock

NHS Western Isles is encouraging residents across the islands to continue with basic health measures as the region records the highest case count since the pandemic began.

The health board, which covers the Outer Hebrides, has recorded relatively low case numbers since the pandemic began due to its remoteness.

However, cases have been rising with 250 cases recorded over the last 1o days, prompting a rise in the demand for Covid tests.

On February 24, the Western Isles recorded its highest case figure since the start of the pandemic at 56.

The islands also recorded its highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people at 671.7 since March 2020.

Therefore, the health board is encouraging residents to adhere to the public health measures still in place across Scotland.

Wearing face masks indoors is still a legal requirement in Scotland, while lateral flow tests are free to order for people to test at home.

It also includes a period of self-isolation after a positive Covid-19 test.

However, the current number of people in self-isolation is starting to impact public health services.

Should this trend continue, NHS Western Isles warns that local organisations, services and businesses will be “adversely affected” by continued staff absences.

While cases are on the rise in the islands, the number of patients in hospitals is still consistently low.

While hospital numbers are low, community transmission is reportedly high and could pose a risk to public health in an isolated area of Scotland.

High uptake in people vaccinated on the islands has offset the impact of Covid-19, with 90% of over-12s fully vaccinated.

NHS Western Isles chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “Whilst we welcome increased freedoms and easing of restrictions, Covid-19 is unfortunately not going away.

“We currently have evidence of community transmission in the Western Isles and while the virus continues to spread, it will have a varying impact on people’s lives, both in terms of disruption where self-isolation requirements remain in place and for some, in terms of their health.

“Our communities have worked so hard over the past two years to protect each other and we should all be proud of our efforts.

“We must continue to work together to take the measures that we can, and are able to, to minimise the spread or transmission and disruption, to protect both health and the local economy.”

