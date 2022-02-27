Fort William Community council say car parking charges in Glen Nevis are unfair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William Community council say car parking charges in Glen Nevis are unfair

By Louise Glen
February 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Braveheart Car Park at Glen Nevis, near Fort William.
Braveheart Car Park at Glen Nevis, near Fort William.

A Highland community council has taken exception to a charging policy that will see Fort William residents charged an annual fee to park.

Fort William, Inverlochy and Torlundy Community Council has written to Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) over its plan to charge local hillwalkers an annual fee of £40 to use its Braveheart car park.

The charges, which came into force earlier this month, mean motorists need to pay £1 an hour, or £3 for the day.

In response to previous concerns raised by the community council, it was agreed that a annual parking pass would be introduced.

Many feel the annual Glen Nevis charge is ‘too high’

However, community council chairman Mark Linfield said he was concerned at the charge. He said: “We do understand why FLS have decided to implement parking charges at Glen Nevis.

“The high usage of the car park has led to greater cleaning and maintenance costs,

“Whilst we believe most people don’t object to paying a small parking charge, many residents are unhappy with the annual fee and feel it is too high.

The Braveheart car park is popular with walkers up Ben Nevis.

He added: “We wonder if the annual fee will encourage locals to roadside park and how the charges are going to work alongside the other car parks in Glen Nevis.”

Community council secretary Patricia Jordan said: “The final outcome is that senior management have advised that they cannot reduce the annual fee for locals, which we requested.

“FLS will however be upgrading and resurfacing the car park and work will be ongoing on the patchwork until March 21.

‘Parking is still free at 80% of our car parks’

“The annual ticket will also give you access to their other car parks in the area which are now charging.”

A spokesman for FLS said: “The annual pass is available regionally, covering a range of car parks where tariffs apply.

“It is aimed at regular visitors and represents good value for money for anyone that makes more than one all-day visit a month to our charging car parks throughout the year.

“Parking is still free at 80% of our car parks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]