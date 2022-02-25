Ness Bridge in Inverness illuminated blue and yellow to support of people of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ness Bridge has been lit up blue and yellow to show support for the people of Ukraine.

The city centre bridge is often lit up in different colours to commemorate special dates or events. On Remembrance Day it was poppy red and it was blue on multiple occasions throughout the pandemic as a thanks to NHS workers.

On Thursday night, the bridge was lit up blue and green for Fairtrade fortnight, which made people mistook to be the colours of the Ukranian flag.

Highland Council straightened out the misunderstanding on their Twitter page and have since confirmed that the Ness Bridge lights would represent the Ukraine flag tonight.

Cosla convention

Council convener Bill Lobban and Provost Helen Carmichael requested the illuminations in light of the situation in Ukraine.

Council Leader Margaret Davidson attended the Cosla convention on Friday, at which local government leaders agreed to unanimously support the Council of European Municipalities and Regions political declaration on Ukraine.

It calls for the conflict to scale back into diplomacy and highlights the role that local government from Russia, Ukraine and the rest of Europe can play as a way to build bridges and support each other to deliver outcomes for communities.

