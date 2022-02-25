Ness Bridge in Inverness illuminated blue and yellow to support of people of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ness Bridge in Inverness illuminated blue and yellow to support of people of Ukraine

By Lauren Robertson
February 25, 2022, 6:21 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 6:25 pm
Ness Bridge lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Ness Bridge has been lit up blue and yellow to show support for the people of Ukraine.

The city centre bridge is often lit up in different colours to commemorate special dates or events. On Remembrance Day it was poppy red and it was blue on multiple occasions throughout the pandemic as a thanks to NHS workers.

On Thursday night, the bridge was lit up blue and green for Fairtrade fortnight, which made people mistook to be the colours of the Ukranian flag.

Highland Council straightened out the misunderstanding on their Twitter page and have since confirmed that the Ness Bridge lights would represent the Ukraine flag tonight.

Cosla convention

Council convener Bill Lobban and Provost Helen Carmichael requested the illuminations in light of the situation in Ukraine.

Council Leader Margaret Davidson attended the Cosla convention on Friday, at which local government leaders agreed to unanimously support the Council of European Municipalities and Regions political declaration on Ukraine.

It calls for the conflict to scale back into diplomacy and highlights the role that local government from Russia, Ukraine and the rest of Europe can play as a way to build bridges and support each other to deliver outcomes for communities.

