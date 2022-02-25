Bad weather means A82 to be shut another night at Laggan Swing Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maintenance works on the A82 Inverness to Fort William at Laggan Swing Bridge have been delayed.

Having been impacted by the weather, work at Laggan Swing Bridge has had to be extended by one more night.

Maintenance work is usually carried out overnight and was due to be completed by 6am on Saturday, February 26.

However, another closure is required to finish the work, and so the A82 will be closed again between 9.45pm on Saturday, February 26 and 6am on Sunday, February 27.

The traffic management required for the works will remain the same as the previous nights, with overnight road closures of the A82 put in place during working hours.

Recent storms have caused chaos in the north and north-east with several transport projects being delayed including on the A82 at Loch Achtriochtan.

This will allow the bridge to open, allowing engineers to access the components on the ends of the structure.

A signposted diversion route using the A86 and A9 will add approximately 25 minutes onto journey times between Fort William and Inverness.

