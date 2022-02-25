Bad weather means A82 to be shut another night at Laggan Swing Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bad weather means A82 to be shut another night at Laggan Swing Bridge

By Ross Hempseed
February 25, 2022, 5:20 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 6:07 pm
laggan bridge
Laggan Swing Bridge on the A82.

Maintenance works on the A82 Inverness to Fort William at Laggan Swing Bridge have been delayed.

Having been impacted by the weather, work at Laggan Swing Bridge has had to be extended by one more night.

Maintenance work is usually carried out overnight and was due to be completed by 6am on Saturday, February 26.

However, another closure is required to finish the work, and so the A82 will be closed again between 9.45pm on Saturday, February 26 and 6am on Sunday, February 27.

The traffic management required for the works will remain the same as the previous nights, with overnight road closures of the A82 put in place during working hours.

Recent storms have caused chaos in the north and north-east with several transport projects being delayed including on the A82 at Loch Achtriochtan.

This will allow the bridge to open, allowing engineers to access the components on the ends of the structure.

A signposted diversion route using the A86 and A9 will add approximately 25 minutes onto journey times between Fort William and Inverness.

To find out how this will impact your journey via Traffic Scotland click here.

