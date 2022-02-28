A9 roadworks north of Inverness will see overnight convoys for 14 nights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A9 Inverness to Dingwall road, near the Tore roundabout is to benefit from an improved road surface.

The work is scheduled for 14 nights starting on Sunday March 6 with a 10mph convoy system in place between 8pm and 6am each night.

The project will see 830metres of road resurfaced on the northbound carriageway from Craigrory to Allangrange.

A Bear spokesman said: “The improvements are scheduled to start on Sunday March 6 and are expected to take up to 12 nights to complete.

“All work is scheduled to take place between 8pm and 6am each night with surfacing due to be completed by 6am on Friday March 18, subject to weather conditions.”

He said to protect roadworkers and road users, a single lane closure will be in place for the duration of the works.

While a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours, the convoy system will be removed during the daytime.

Will all the junctions be open during the works?

In short no.

Access to the Allangrange Junction will be closed to northbound A9 traffic during working hours.

Traffic will be diverted via A9 northbound to Tore Roundabout and then back on to the A9 southbound.

Road users wishing to enter the A9 northbound from Allangrange Junction will be diverted via A9 southbound. Motorists will be asked to use the Charleston southbound off-slip and then to the Charleston A9 northbound on-slip.

Access to and from Artafallie will also be restricted during working hours.

With no access through the central reserve available, traffic from the local road wishing to travel southbound on the A9 will be routed through Tore Roundabout.

Traffic on the A9 southbound heading to Artafallie will be directed to use the Charleston Junction.

Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.

Works ‘will greatly improve the road condition’ for motorists

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “This investment from Transport Scotland will see surfacing improvements carried out on the A9 at Craigrory, which will help address defects and greatly improve the road condition for motorists.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to limit disruption as much as possible by carrying out the works overnight and removing the restrictions to the local road junctions during the day.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.