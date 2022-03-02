Owner of Mountain Cafe forced to close due to lockdown now thriving at Grantown bakery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Owner of Mountain Cafe forced to close due to lockdown now thriving at Grantown bakery

By Lauren Robertson
March 2, 2022, 12:30 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 12:51 pm
Kirsten Gilmour at KJ's Bothy Bakery.
The owner of a cafe which closed to much disappointment early in the pandemic has launched a new bakery.

Kirsten Gilmour ran the Mountain Cafe in Aviemore for 16 years, picking up awards, writing a best-selling cookbook and being a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike.

But after the first lockdown, she made the “devastating” decision not to reopen.

Now she is back however, with KJ’s Bothy Bakery in her home of Grantown.

KJ’s Bothy Bakery was born out of lockdown, starting as a door-step bakery and delivery service before taking on a permanent base in Achnagonalin Industrial Estate.

‘The support from our customers was humbling’

Mrs Gilmour explained how moving the business from Aviemore to Grantown helped it transform into what it is today.

“We closed the cafe a couple of days before the lockdown started as we didn’t feel comfortable for both our customers and staff,” she said.

“We never imagined what was to come, or that it would never re-open.

“With a heap of debt to local and national suppliers, I started baking from the house hoping to cover at least some of the local supplier’s bills. Furlough was going to cover staff wages and we committed to top up the 20% gap to ensure full pay for our team.

KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown.

“I sold my baking from the door at our house here in Grantown. The local support was incredible and the support from our customers nationally was humbling.

“We posted hundreds of millionaires slices out each week. We employed some local teenagers to help manage the post as it became so busy. In the end we posted thousands of slices all over Britain.”

‘Getting to know Grantown’

The different work environment made Mrs Gilmour realise that she could balance work and life better if she stayed in Grantown.

She said: “This was really exciting as I have always wanted to work with my community. Aviemore didn’t have that. Grantown does. Using the local shops for ingredients, hardware, and meat was so rewarding.

“Getting to know Grantown better was so amazing. The cafe was so busy that I never had the chance to really get involved at all here at home, or shop as locally as I wanted to. The cafe was a monster that consumed me.”

KJ’s Bothy Bakery has expanded its repertoire to include lunches and a home delivery service, made possible by bikes Hank the Hunk and Frank the Tank.

Mrs Gilmour said: “We are still embracing the madness but loving it: loving Grantown and loving the buzz that producing our baking and food gives to people.

“Being able to bike to work, bike home through the woods and switch off at the end of the day is magic.”

‘Aviemore’s loss is Grantown’s gain’

The bakery is one of many food and drink businesses being highlighted by Grantown Business Association. Their aim is to draw attention to the local industry talent.

Karen Martin, chairwoman of the association, said: “The loss of the Mountain Cafe was a shock to everyone in this area.

“But Aviemore’s loss is definitely Grantown’s gain. We are delighted to have Kirsten and her team based here. The Bothy Bakery has a brilliant range of products that are perfect for a picnic in our wonderful town.”

