Highland Council endorses the first-ever World Gaelic Week

By Ross Hempseed
March 2, 2022, 4:36 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 5:01 pm
Post Thumbnail

Highland Council has endorsed the first-ever Seachdain na Gàidhlig, or World Gaelic Week.

Celebrating the long history and cultural impact of Gaelic, the initiative will deliver a programme of activities and events across the region.

The council’s Gaelic team, responsible for promoting the language across Scotland, will work with schools and community groups for the event, which will run from March 21-27.

Each day will focus on a specific area in which Scottish Gaelic has been impactful such as family and community, education or as an economic asset.

Several events will be online for people from across the world in places like Ireland and Canada to participate and celebrate their Gaelic heritage.

Gaelic committee chairman Calum Munro said: “Seachdain na Gàidhlig is described as Gaelic for all through official events and community activities which will provide the opportunity for both Gaelic speakers and those without the language to take part in a way that suits them.

“Highland Council is contributing to the Seachdain na Gàidhlig programme through promotional, schools and adult activities aimed at encouraging Gaelic speakers and learners to use their language.

“I am delighted that the spotlight is being shone on Gaelic in the family, our communities, in government and public bodies, in education and business and the arts, culture and heritage.

“Here’s hoping that this first Seachdain na Gàidhlig becomes an annual celebration for many years to come.”

