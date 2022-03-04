New active travel link proposed for Inverness Campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New active travel link proposed for Inverness Campus

By Michelle Henderson
March 4, 2022, 8:42 am
The link will connect residents of Westhill, Culloden and Smithton with Inverness Campus
Plans to create a new active travel link at Inverness Campus have been lodged.

Highland Council officials want to create a new path between the  Cradlehall area and the city campus.

The proposed 350m trail will replace a current muddy desire line path along the edge of a greenfield site located between Caulfield Road North and Inverness Campus, following the Scretan Burn.

The plans have been brought forward following a meeting of A9/A96 Inshes to Smithton active travel workshop last September.

Representatives from Jacobs and Transport Scotland attended alongside members of the Highland Council.

Highland Council officials propose to construct the new pathway on agricultural land between Caulfield Road North and the city centre campus.

A ‘direct and safe link’ to the city centre

Officials say the new route will provide a “direct and safe link” to the city centre and local amenities.

In a statement, enclosed within the plans, the council wrote: “The active travel link will be adjacent to existing active travel infrastructure to enable a direct, safe link to the city centre, the retail park, Raigmore Hospital through a network of quiet roads, shared use and segregated cycle provision.”

The proposed walkway will form a new link connecting the wider Westhill, Culloden and Smithton areas to the campus.

If approved, the development will join the existing active travel network created across that part of the city.

The installation of the North Bridge has provided an improved link between Inverness Campus and Inverness Retail Park.

Raigmore Active Travel Link was brought to life last year to encourage people to walk and cycle more.

The project has created a safe path from the Golden Bridge to Raigmore Interchange,

The route links up with a travel route constructed at the north end of the campus, providing safe passage to Inverness Shopping Park.

A bridge was constructed over the existing Highland Main line, to the rear of Stoneyfield Business Park, to create the new bus and cycle route.

The network is regularly used by walkers, cyclists, dog walkers and wheelchair users.

