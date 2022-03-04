New active travel link proposed for Inverness Campus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to create a new active travel link at Inverness Campus have been lodged.

Highland Council officials want to create a new path between the Cradlehall area and the city campus.

The proposed 350m trail will replace a current muddy desire line path along the edge of a greenfield site located between Caulfield Road North and Inverness Campus, following the Scretan Burn.

The plans have been brought forward following a meeting of A9/A96 Inshes to Smithton active travel workshop last September.

Representatives from Jacobs and Transport Scotland attended alongside members of the Highland Council.

A ‘direct and safe link’ to the city centre

Officials say the new route will provide a “direct and safe link” to the city centre and local amenities.

In a statement, enclosed within the plans, the council wrote: “The active travel link will be adjacent to existing active travel infrastructure to enable a direct, safe link to the city centre, the retail park, Raigmore Hospital through a network of quiet roads, shared use and segregated cycle provision.”

The proposed walkway will form a new link connecting the wider Westhill, Culloden and Smithton areas to the campus.

If approved, the development will join the existing active travel network created across that part of the city.

Raigmore Active Travel Link was brought to life last year to encourage people to walk and cycle more.

The project has created a safe path from the Golden Bridge to Raigmore Interchange,

The route links up with a travel route constructed at the north end of the campus, providing safe passage to Inverness Shopping Park.

A bridge was constructed over the existing Highland Main line, to the rear of Stoneyfield Business Park, to create the new bus and cycle route.

The network is regularly used by walkers, cyclists, dog walkers and wheelchair users.