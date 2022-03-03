Investigation launched after Stagecoach bus hits building in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched by Stagecoach Highland after a bus collided with a building in Inverness.

The firm’s double-decker was arriving into the bus stance at Queensgate this morning when it smashed into the canopy above the city’s Post Office.

It is understood the impact has caused significant damage to front window of the vehicle’s upper floor.

UPDATE: Incident now under control Highland Council Cleansing operating within 20 minutes Inverness BID and Highland… Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Thursday, 3 March 2022

No passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Inverness city centre was brought to a standstill shortly after 9am, leading to lengthy tailbacks during rush hour.

Officials from Stagecoach Highland say inquiries are under way to establish the events leading up to the crash.

‘Safety is our absolute priority’

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Highland said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident in Inverness City Centre shortly after 9am this morning.

“There were no passengers on board the bus.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we are investigating the circumstances involved in this incident.”