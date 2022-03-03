Investigation launched after Stagecoach bus hits building in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Investigation launched after Stagecoach bus hits building in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
March 3, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 3:25 pm
The bus was arriving into Queensgate this morning when it crashed into the city centre building.
An investigation has been launched by Stagecoach Highland after a bus collided with a building in Inverness.

The firm’s double-decker was arriving into the bus stance at Queensgate this morning when it smashed into the canopy above the city’s Post Office.

It is understood the impact has caused significant damage to front window of the vehicle’s upper floor.

UPDATE: Incident now under control Highland Council Cleansing operating within 20 minutes Inverness BID and Highland…

Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Thursday, 3 March 2022

No passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Inverness city centre was brought to a standstill shortly after 9am, leading to lengthy tailbacks during rush hour.

Officials from Stagecoach Highland say inquiries are under way to establish the events leading up to the crash.

‘Safety is our absolute priority’

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Highland said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident in Inverness City Centre shortly after 9am this morning.

“There were no passengers on board the bus.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we are investigating the circumstances involved in this incident.”

 

