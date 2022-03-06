Highland councillors moved to tears as they condemn violence in Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council will convene an emergency item at its meeting this week, to discuss how it can support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Council convener Bill Lobban called for a minute’s silence at Thursday’s budget meeting, while council leader Margaret Davidson broke down in tears.

It was a sombre start to a meeting that’s usually fraught with budget tensions.

Mr Lobban called Russia’s actions a barbaric attack on a sovereign nation, that left him lost for words.

He told members he had agreed an emergency debate, with a specific focus on how the Highland Council can help Ukraine financially.

“Words mean a huge amount, but cash means a lot more,” he said.

‘We need to work together’

Following a minute’s silence, leading councillors introduced the budget proposals.

The tone was conciliatory, highlighting the backdrop of the pandemic, Brexit, the cost of living crisis, and war in Europe.

Now more than ever, Highland has to work together, said leaders.

“This is my fifth budget and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved,” said Ms Davidson, paying tribute to budget leader Alasdair Christie. “It’s not flawless but it’s what we could do in the circumstances.”

She added: “I believe the people of Highland want us to come up with the best solution we can get, between ourselves.”

Ms Davidson’s closing remarks centred on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The council leader struggled to manage her emotions as she told members: “Last night I looked up a speech Roosevelt made in 1941, when he saw Europe losing more freedom. Freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and the freedom from fear.

“We’ll have that on our minds today.”

Highland Council will discuss a response to the Ukraine crisis at its last meeting this political term, on Thursday.