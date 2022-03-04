Police recover body in search for missing hillwalker David Low

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search for missing hillwalker David Low.

The 47-year-old had been reported missing after failing to return from a walk in Glencoe on Wednesday.

Police said yesterday the Bridge of Allan man’s car had been found in the Three Sisters car park.

A body has been recovered by mountain rescue teams searching for missing hillwalker David Low in Glencoe. Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Low's family has been informed. Read more:https://t.co/oVUNUBMXLJ pic.twitter.com/8K19lyWKcT — Northern Police (@northernPolice) March 4, 2022

And today, they have confirmed a body has now been found.

Mr Low’s family and the police have passed on their thanks to all volunteer mountain rescue teams and members of the public who assisted with the searches.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be sent to the fiscal.