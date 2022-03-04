Police recover body in search for missing hillwalker David Low By Daniel Boal March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 12:25 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body has been found in the search for missing hillwalker David Low. The 47-year-old had been reported missing after failing to return from a walk in Glencoe on Wednesday. Police said yesterday the Bridge of Allan man’s car had been found in the Three Sisters car park. A body has been recovered by mountain rescue teams searching for missing hillwalker David Low in Glencoe. Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Low's family has been informed. Read more:https://t.co/oVUNUBMXLJ pic.twitter.com/8K19lyWKcT — Northern Police (@northernPolice) March 4, 2022 And today, they have confirmed a body has now been found. Mr Low’s family and the police have passed on their thanks to all volunteer mountain rescue teams and members of the public who assisted with the searches. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be sent to the fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police find body in hunt for missing hillwalker Missing Fraserburgh man Elden Donaldson found ‘safe and well’ Body of missing Irishwoman found on English coastline ‘Out of character’: Keen hillwalker missing in Glencoe