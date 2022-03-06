Planning ahead: Museums on the agenda, wind turbine expansion mooted in Caithness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged in the past seven days with Highland Council.

Museums are on the agenda this week as one in Kingussie could become a home, with a former school and school house in Brora to be preserved.

In Inverness, an active travel link is proposed by Inverness Campus, with five wind turbines proposed in Caithness.

There are also plans to transform a shipping container into an eatery on Skye.

Grade C listed school could be preserved

In Brora, the 1863 grade C-listed former parish school and school house is proposed for transformation into a museum and exhibition centre, hosting archives, educational space, a cafe and shop.

Clyne Heritage Society has proposed the transformation of the former Clyne School on Victoria Road to preserve the building for years to come.

The building is currently derelict and is listed as being on the buildings at risk register.

Kingussie museum to be replaced by house

In Kingussie, instead of creating a museum, the opposite is proposed to transform the derelict building into a home.

Church Hill House on Duke Street previously served as the Highland Folk Museum.

Highland Council closed the building in 2007 after it fell into a state of disrepair. Artefacts from the building were relocated to the present Highland Folk Museum just a short journey away in Newtonmore.

Now the buildings new owner, Mrs C Richards, is seeking approval to transform the museum into a home.

Under the proposal, all existing finishes will be maintained with windows also retained where possible.

Highland Rural Design has been drafted in to assist in the effort.

Inverness active travel link

A proposal has also been validated this week to form a 1,148 ft active travel link in Inverness.

Linking Westhill, Culloden and Smithton directly to Inverness Campus, the active travel link will run adjacent to the existing active travel infrastructure to enable a “direct safe link” to the city centre, retail park and Raigmore Hospital.

A network of quiet roads, mixing of shared use and segregated cycle provision is mooted.

Proposed by Highland Council, the route will follow the south edge of the Scretan Burn and will join the active travel network on the campus.

The proposed site runs between Caulfield Road North and the distributor road.

The field is currently used for agriculture.

Five new wind turbines in Caithness

In the far north, five new wind turbines measuring in at 492ft are proposed.

The expansion at Barrock in Caithness is anticipated to create up to 21mW of energy.

Proposed by CWE Lochend Limited, the new turbines will be constructed on land to the north east of 10 Lochend Holding.

An access track spanning approximately 1.24 miles will be constructed to provide access to the new turbines.

The proposal of application notice has now been lodged with Highland Council with Dunnet and Cannisbay Community Council also being consulted.

Two public question and answer sessions are also proposed.

Skye takeaway

On Skye, Alan MacRae is proposing purchasing a shipping container for transformation into a takeaway facility in Uig.

The proposal suggests the container would be made food safe before being decorated in larch and placed outside the old police station and The Surgery in the village.

The area proposed for the takeaway once served as a bus stop.

It is currently used as a meeting point for locals as well as parking for residents and overnight visitors.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk