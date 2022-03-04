Man, 37, dies in one-car crash in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 37, dies in one-car crash in Orkney

By Ross Hempseed
March 4, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 4:15 pm
A man has been killed in a one-car crash near Stromness on Orkney.

The 37-year-old was alone in his green Vauxhall Astra when it crashed on the A965 Stromness to Kirkwall road earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Deepdale, at about 8.10am.

However the man could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

The road remains closed while a collision investigation is carried out.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0537 March 4.

