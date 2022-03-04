Man, 37, dies in one-car crash in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been killed in a one-car crash near Stromness on Orkney.

The 37-year-old was alone in his green Vauxhall Astra when it crashed on the A965 Stromness to Kirkwall road earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Deepdale, at about 8.10am.

However the man could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

The road remains closed while a collision investigation is carried out.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0537 March 4.