Hillwalker Neil Gillingham missing after being seen near Glencoe summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for hillwalker Neil Gillingham who has been reported missing after not been seen since he was spotted on a Glencoe hike on Sunday.

Coastguard helicopter crews and mountain rescue teams from Glencoe, Lochaber and Oban have joined the search.

The Kilmarnock resident was last seen at about 1.30pm on Sunday near the summit of Stob Coire Nam Beith.

Missing Neil Gillingham, 43, had planned to walk a route from the Hidden Valley car park to Bidean Nam Bian and Stob Coire Nam Beith before descending to the Lost Valley.

Searches ongoing in Glencoe for missing walker Neil Gillingham, 43. Last seen nr top of Stob Coire Nam Beith approx 1.30pm on Sun 6 March. 5ft 8in tall, receding fair hair and wearing blue jacket, black trousers and walking boots. Walking with black and white springer spaniel. pic.twitter.com/bxS3cv535F — Northern Police (@northernPolice) March 7, 2022

He was wearing a blue Rab waterproof jacket, black thermal trousers and brown walking boots. He was walking with his black and white springer spaniel dog.

Sergeant Leigh Brown of Fort William police station said: “Neil did not return as planned from a walk in Glencoe and extensive search activity is now ongoing to locate him.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to him at any time since he was last seen near the top of Stob Coire Nam Beith on Sunday afternoon to get in touch urgently.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote reference number 3012 from March 6.