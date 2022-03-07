Hillwalker Neil Gillingham missing after being seen near Glencoe summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hillwalker Neil Gillingham missing after being seen near Glencoe summit

By David Mackay
March 7, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 2:51 pm
Collage of missing Neil Gillingham on a police officer.
Neil Gillingham.

Concerns are growing for hillwalker Neil Gillingham who has been reported missing after not been seen since he was spotted on a Glencoe hike on Sunday.

Coastguard helicopter crews and mountain rescue teams from Glencoe, Lochaber and Oban have joined the search.

The Kilmarnock resident was last seen at about 1.30pm on Sunday near the summit of Stob Coire Nam Beith.

Missing Neil Gillingham, 43, had planned to walk a route from the Hidden Valley car park to Bidean Nam Bian and Stob Coire Nam Beith before descending to the Lost Valley.

He was wearing a blue Rab waterproof jacket, black thermal trousers and brown walking boots. He was walking with his black and white springer spaniel dog.

Sergeant Leigh Brown of Fort William police station said: “Neil did not return as planned from a walk in Glencoe and extensive search activity is now ongoing to locate him.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to him at any time since he was last seen near the top of Stob Coire Nam Beith on Sunday afternoon to get in touch urgently.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote reference number 3012 from March 6.

