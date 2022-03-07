‘Extreme’ wildfire warning issued across north of Scotland by fire chiefs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A warning has been put out advising of the “extreme” chance of wildfires across the north of Scotland.

The fire service issued the warning, which will be in place until Wednesday.

The service explained that the risk of wildfire is higher at this time of year because there is a lot of dead grass and heather left over which can dry very quickly.

⚠️EXTREME risk of wildfire across West, North and North-East Scotland! This warning remains in place until Wednesday, 9 March. More details here: https://t.co/lrsz0EGwP1 pic.twitter.com/6DfDwIsGEf — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) March 7, 2022

According to the map, areas in the north-east including Aberdeen and Fraserburgh have an “extreme” chance of wildfires on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Moray and other parts of the area have a “very high” risk throughout the day.

The whole of the Highland area is at risk from wildfires according to EEFIS, with areas like Thurso, Ullapool and Fort William having an “extreme” danger of fire. Inverness and Durness have a “very high” risk of fire throughout the day.

Skye is also at a high risk of wildfires throughout the day, with the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney having “extreme” warnings.

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution over the next few days.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS wildfire lead, said: “Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and damage vast areas of land, wildlife and nearby communities.

“They can also impact negatively on the environment with the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“It is crucial that people act responsibly and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. Please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

This comes after estate owners recently warned that wildfires in the Highlands will be more intense and difficult to control if preventive measures aren’t taken.