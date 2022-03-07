‘Extreme’ wildfire warning issued across north of Scotland by fire chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Extreme’ wildfire warning issued across north of Scotland by fire chiefs

By Lauren Taylor
March 7, 2022, 5:13 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 5:23 pm
"Extreme" risk of wildfires across north of Scotland.
A warning has been put out advising of the “extreme” chance of wildfires across the north of Scotland.

The fire service issued the warning, which will be in place until Wednesday.

The service explained that the risk of wildfire is higher at this time of year because there is a lot of dead grass and heather left over which can dry very quickly.

According to the map, areas in the north-east including Aberdeen and Fraserburgh have an “extreme” chance of wildfires on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Moray and other parts of the area have a “very high” risk throughout the day.

The whole of the Highland area is at risk from wildfires according to EEFIS, with areas like Thurso, Ullapool and Fort William having an “extreme” danger of fire. Inverness and Durness have a “very high” risk of fire throughout the day.

Skye is also at a high risk of wildfires throughout the day, with the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney having “extreme” warnings.

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution over the next few days.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS wildfire lead, said: “Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and damage vast areas of land, wildlife and nearby communities.

“They can also impact negatively on the environment with the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“It is crucial that people act responsibly and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. Please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

This comes after estate owners recently warned that wildfires in the Highlands will be more intense and difficult to control if preventive measures aren’t taken.

