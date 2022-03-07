Orkney locals urged to pinpoint traffic problem areas in new online roads consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney locals urged to pinpoint traffic problem areas in new online roads consultation

By Lauren Robertson
March 7, 2022, 8:33 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 8:43 pm
The consultation is focused around the Finstown area.
Orkney Islands Council is urging locals to share their road concerns in a new online consultation focused in the Finstown area.

It comes following a number of concerns expressed by the community in recent years, including through a petition lodged with the council last summer.

Using an interactive map, people will be able to pinpoint areas they think are problematic and share their concerns.

They will also be able to comment on the options the council is considering to improve pedestrian and cyclist provision and safety within the 30mph zone of the village.

The consultation was made using data which has been collected over several months on traffic type, volume and speed. It also takes into account different patterns of usage by road users as well as peak traffic times.

How can you have your say?

Kenny Roy, roads support manager at the council, said: “The online consultation will give people the opportunity to quickly and easily feed into the traffic management study, by pinpointing areas of concern to them geographically. This will help build a picture of where the community feels the issues are, and illustrate where the most concern is.

“Feedback from the local community is critical to the project to ensure areas of concern are considered, and to determine any traffic management options that may be available to alleviate these concerns.”

Locals can have their say on finstowntrafficstudy.co.uk. The consultation will be live for two weeks between 9am on Monday March 7 and 9am on Monday March 21.

Feedback gathered will be reported to the council’s roads services team in spring, then a report by officers will be formally considered by councillors at a later date.

