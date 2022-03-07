Orkney locals urged to pinpoint traffic problem areas in new online roads consultation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney Islands Council is urging locals to share their road concerns in a new online consultation focused in the Finstown area.

It comes following a number of concerns expressed by the community in recent years, including through a petition lodged with the council last summer.

Using an interactive map, people will be able to pinpoint areas they think are problematic and share their concerns.

They will also be able to comment on the options the council is considering to improve pedestrian and cyclist provision and safety within the 30mph zone of the village.

The consultation was made using data which has been collected over several months on traffic type, volume and speed. It also takes into account different patterns of usage by road users as well as peak traffic times.

How can you have your say?

Kenny Roy, roads support manager at the council, said: “The online consultation will give people the opportunity to quickly and easily feed into the traffic management study, by pinpointing areas of concern to them geographically. This will help build a picture of where the community feels the issues are, and illustrate where the most concern is.

“Feedback from the local community is critical to the project to ensure areas of concern are considered, and to determine any traffic management options that may be available to alleviate these concerns.”

Locals can have their say on finstowntrafficstudy.co.uk. The consultation will be live for two weeks between 9am on Monday March 7 and 9am on Monday March 21.

Feedback gathered will be reported to the council’s roads services team in spring, then a report by officers will be formally considered by councillors at a later date.