Dozens of life-saving defibrillators installed across north-west by Scottish salmon sector

Life-saving defibrillators have been installed in remote and rural communities across the west Highlands and Skye by the salmon sector.

Some salmon companies have now either installed or helped to fund the heart-starting devices in some of Scotland’s remote areas where they operate.

The defibrillators will be available for use by visitors and residents as well as any staff member who may need them.

Scottish Sea Farms has installed 15 defibrillators so far and their locations can be found on an interactive map on their website.

Cooke Aquaculture has also been installing 12 defibrillators at its shore bases and office locations – all of which were purchased through the charity Lucky2BHere.

In January, one of the men delivering a vanload of defibrillators to Shetland for Cooke fell ill – resulting in his brother using one of the devices on him.

The 61-year-old was able to have his chest monitored with the help of his brother while they waited 30 minutes for an ambulance.

On Skye, Organic Sea Harvest is in the process of installing a defibrillator outside MacKenzie’s shop in Staffin. It is the first of three devices the company hopes to provide.

Another is planned for one of the company’s workboats that sits in the bay in Portree, with the aim of making it available to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Organic Sea Harvest is providing the defibrillators through its community fund which allows local groups and charities to apply for money to support community projects.

Seafood company Mowi has installed defibrillators in almost all its farming sites in Scotland. They have a total of 30 which can be used by local communities if required.

It has also supported or fully-funded another seven devices organised by community groups over the past three years.

‘Just one in 10 people survive’

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, explained that using a defibrillator quickly in the event of someone going into cardiac arrest can “vastly improve” the person’s chance of survival.

He said: “Dozens of these devices are now available in some of Scotland’s most remote and rural areas thanks to the farm-raised salmon sector, many of which are available for public use in an emergency.

“Our members are committed to supporting the local communities in which they operate, and this is just one of the examples of how they are making improvements.”

James Jopling, head of British Heart Foundation Scotland, is urging other organisations to follow the salmon industry’s example and install defibrillators.

He said: “We’re delighted that Salmon Scotland has taken the life-saving decision to install defibrillators in 15 communities across the country and register them all on The Circuit.

“There are around 3,200 cardiac arrests outside of hospitals each year in Scotland but just one in 10 people survive.

“In the event of the ultimate medical emergency, someone performing CPR and having access to a defibrillator that’s visible to ambulance services could really be the difference between life and death.”