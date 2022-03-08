Strong winds cause CalMac ferry cancellations across network

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poor weather forecasts have caused cancellations to sailings across the CalMac network.

The ferry company has cancelled various sailings today, and told customers to check ahead before they travel on all of its routes.

Cancelled so far today are:

Uig, Skye and Lochmaddy, North Uist – Due to an adverse weather forecast all sailings on this route have been cancelled.

Due to an adverse weather forecast all sailings on this route have been cancelled. Berneray, North Uist to Leverburgh, Harris – Due to adverse weather, all sailings have been cancelled today.

Due to adverse weather, all sailings have been cancelled today. Ullapool and Stornoway, Lewis – Due to forecast strong South Easterly winds, the following sailings are now cancelled. On Wednesday March 9 due to adverse weather, the 7am departing Stornoway is liable to cancellation or disruption at short notice.

Due to forecast strong South Easterly winds, the following sailings are now cancelled. On Wednesday March 9 due to adverse weather, the 7am departing Stornoway is liable to cancellation or disruption at short notice. Uig, Skye and Tarbert, Harris – Due to an adverse weather forecast all sailings on this route have been cancelled.

Due to an adverse weather forecast all sailings on this route have been cancelled. Oban to Coll and Tiree – Due to adverse weather forecast with winds gusting in excess of 57 mph and associated swell conditions in Coll and Tiree all sailings on this route have been cancelled.

Due to adverse weather forecast with winds gusting in excess of 57 mph and associated swell conditions in Coll and Tiree all sailings on this route have been cancelled. Oban to Castlebay, Barra – Due to forecast adverse weather, the service has been cancelled.

Due to forecast adverse weather, the service has been cancelled. Mallaig to Small Isles – Due to adverse weather, this service has been cancelled.

Due to adverse weather, this service has been cancelled. Mallaig to Oban to Lochboisdale – Due to an extension of the overhaul programme, this service is cancelled until Thursday 31 March

Due to an extension of the overhaul programme, this service is cancelled until Thursday 31 March Ardrossan to Brodick – Due to current conditions which are worse than forecast and the forecast of worsening weather, this service is cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Sailings are disrupted on routes:

Ardmhor, Barra – Eriskay – Due to adverse weather, the 7.30am from Barra and 8.15am from Eriskay have been cancelled. There will be a review at approximately 8.15am.

Due to adverse weather, the 7.30am from Barra and 8.15am from Eriskay have been cancelled. There will be a review at approximately 8.15am. Fionnphort, Mull to Iona – Due to an adverse weather forecast with strong south easterly winds and swell all morning sailings are cancelled. There will be a review at noon for later sailings, however the forecast looks poor.

Due to an adverse weather forecast with strong south easterly winds and swell all morning sailings are cancelled. There will be a review at noon for later sailings, however the forecast looks poor. Kennacraig to Port Askaig, Islay; Kennacraig to Port Ellen, Islay – Due to continuing adverse weather the following sailings have been cancelled: 10am Kennacraig – Port Ellen, 12:45pm Port Ellen – Kennacraig, 1pm Kennacraig – Port Askaig and the 3:30pm Port Askaig – Kennacraig have been cancelled.

Due to continuing adverse weather the following sailings have been cancelled: 10am Kennacraig – Port Ellen, 12:45pm Port Ellen – Kennacraig, 1pm Kennacraig – Port Askaig and the 3:30pm Port Askaig – Kennacraig have been cancelled. Mallaig to Armadale, Skye – Due to adverse weather the 4pm departing Mallaig and 4.45pm departing Armadale have been cancelled.

‘Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly’

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Due to an adverse weather forecast all sailings on these route have been cancelled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly.

“We know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first.”

Referring to the Uig to Lochmaddy service, she continued: “In this instance, the master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.

“We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.

“If you’ve not already done so, download our app or follow our Twitter@CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available.

“Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”