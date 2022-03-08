Strong winds cause CalMac ferry cancellations across network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Strong winds cause CalMac ferry cancellations across network

By Louise Glen
March 8, 2022, 8:21 am Updated: March 8, 2022, 11:40 am
CalMac ferry timetables have been cancelled or amended due to strong winds. Picture by Allan Milligan.

Poor weather forecasts have caused cancellations to sailings across the CalMac network.

The ferry company has cancelled various sailings today, and told customers to check ahead before they travel on all of its routes.

Cancelled so far today are:

  • Uig, Skye and Lochmaddy, North Uist – Due to an adverse weather forecast all sailings on this route have been cancelled.
  • Berneray, North Uist  to Leverburgh, Harris – Due to adverse weather, all sailings have been cancelled today.
  • Ullapool and Stornoway, Lewis – Due to forecast strong South Easterly winds, the following sailings are now cancelled. On Wednesday March 9 due to adverse weather, the 7am departing Stornoway is liable to cancellation or disruption at short notice.
  • Uig, Skye and Tarbert, Harris – Due to an adverse weather forecast all sailings on this route have been cancelled.
  • Oban to Coll and Tiree – Due to adverse weather forecast with winds gusting in excess of 57 mph and associated swell conditions in Coll and Tiree all sailings on this route have been cancelled.
  • Oban to Castlebay, Barra –Due to forecast adverse weather, the service has been cancelled.
  • Mallaig to Small Isles – Due to adverse weather, this service has been cancelled.
  • Mallaig to Oban to Lochboisdale – Due to an extension of the overhaul programme, this service is cancelled until Thursday 31 March
  • Ardrossan to Brodick – Due to current conditions which are worse than forecast and the forecast of worsening weather, this service is cancelled for the remainder of the day.
CalMac ferry. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Sailings are disrupted on routes:

  • Ardmhor, Barra – Eriskay – Due to adverse weather, the 7.30am from Barra and 8.15am from Eriskay have been cancelled. There will be a review at approximately 8.15am.
  • Fionnphort, Mull to Iona –Due to an adverse weather forecast with strong south easterly winds and swell all morning sailings are cancelled. There will be a review at noon for later sailings, however the forecast looks poor.
  • Kennacraig to Port Askaig, Islay; Kennacraig  to Port Ellen, Islay –Due to continuing adverse weather the following sailings have been cancelled: 10am Kennacraig – Port Ellen, 12:45pm Port Ellen – Kennacraig, 1pm Kennacraig – Port Askaig and the 3:30pm Port Askaig – Kennacraig have been cancelled.
  • Mallaig to Armadale, Skye – Due to adverse weather the 4pm departing Mallaig and 4.45pm departing Armadale have been cancelled.
CalMac operate ferries on the west coast on behalf of Transport Scotland.

‘Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly’

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Due to an adverse weather forecast all sailings on these route have been cancelled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly.

“We know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first.”

Referring to the Uig to Lochmaddy service, she continued: “In this instance, the master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.

“We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.

“If you’ve not already done so, download our app or follow our Twitter@CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available.

“Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”

