Inverness Place Based Fund: Sports campus secures £335k but Hydro Ness loses out in this round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness Place Based Fund: Sports campus secures £335k but Hydro Ness loses out in this round

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 8, 2022, 12:03 pm
The sports facility will be constructed near to Inverness College UHI at Inverness Campus
The sports facility will be constructed near to Inverness College UHI at Inverness Campus

Inverness councillors today approved a place-based funding package worth £640,433.

The Inverness Campus sports development attracted more than half of that funding.

The project will deliver an all-weather sports pitch near to Inverness College UHI. It has already attracted substantial support from the council’s town centre regeneration fund and sportscotland.

However, the original £915,000 price tag has shot up 40% with inflation, and it’s now expected to cost around £1.27 million.

Jeni Iannetta, of Bad Girl Bakery, which has become the first tenant of the new foodhall at the Victorian Market in Inverness.

Members of Inverness committee today agreed to provide an additional £335,499 to keep the development moving and attract further match funding.

The other headline investment is the Victorian Market, Market Hall and Fish Market, which will receive £79,000.

The remaining £225,934 fund is divided up between a range of community-led projects in the wider Inverness region.

These include:

  • £45,000 towards a new roof for Glen Urquhart public hall
  • £93,191 towards a wheeled sports park (scooters, bikes, skateboards and roller blades) developed by Inshes Community Association
  • £74,343 towards the refurbishment and development of Crown Church as a community resource
  • £16,900 for an outdoor gym in Ardersier
The planned £240k for Hydro Ness has had to be deferred to the next funding round. Picture by JASON HEDGES

Hydro Ness on hold, for now

The Scottish Government awarded Highland Council £1.2 million from its Place Based Investment Programme, which targets investment around the needs and aspirations of local communities.

Inverness’ share of the funding amounts to £640,433, but demand hugely outstripped the funds available.

As a result, councillors have had to defer a planned £240,000 investment in the ambitious Hydro Ness plan.

However, Inverness provost Helen Carmichael said she expects this project to be “top of the list” in the next funding round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal