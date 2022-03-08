Inverness Place Based Fund: Sports campus secures £335k but Hydro Ness loses out in this round

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness councillors today approved a place-based funding package worth £640,433.

The Inverness Campus sports development attracted more than half of that funding.

The project will deliver an all-weather sports pitch near to Inverness College UHI. It has already attracted substantial support from the council’s town centre regeneration fund and sportscotland.

However, the original £915,000 price tag has shot up 40% with inflation, and it’s now expected to cost around £1.27 million.

Members of Inverness committee today agreed to provide an additional £335,499 to keep the development moving and attract further match funding.

The other headline investment is the Victorian Market, Market Hall and Fish Market, which will receive £79,000.

The remaining £225,934 fund is divided up between a range of community-led projects in the wider Inverness region.

These include:

£45,000 towards a new roof for Glen Urquhart public hall

£93,191 towards a wheeled sports park (scooters, bikes, skateboards and roller blades) developed by Inshes Community Association

£74,343 towards the refurbishment and development of Crown Church as a community resource

£16,900 for an outdoor gym in Ardersier

Hydro Ness on hold, for now

The Scottish Government awarded Highland Council £1.2 million from its Place Based Investment Programme, which targets investment around the needs and aspirations of local communities.

Inverness’ share of the funding amounts to £640,433, but demand hugely outstripped the funds available.

As a result, councillors have had to defer a planned £240,000 investment in the ambitious Hydro Ness plan.

However, Inverness provost Helen Carmichael said she expects this project to be “top of the list” in the next funding round.