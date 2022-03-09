Alistair Wilson: Police issue new description for person of interest in search for Nairn banker’s killer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives investigating the notorious doorstep murder of Nairn banker Alistair Wilson have issued a refreshed description of his killer.

The person of interest for officers is now described as aged between 20-40 years at the time of the murder.

The man is described as 5ft 7ins and will now be aged between his mid 30s to 60s.

Police have also now revealed he was wearing a baseball cap and jacket at the time.

Previous descriptions had said the man who shot Mr Wilson could have been a full decade older.

The new description has been issued following a review of information by the murder squad investigating the death of Alistair Wilson.

The father-of-two was fatally shot at the front door of his house in Crescent Road, Nairn at about 7pm on Sunday, November 28, 2004. No motive for his murder has ever been uncovered.

Detectives have recently travelled to Canada to carry out interviews. It is believed they were with a former landlord and family friend, Andy Burnett, who lived in the Highland town.

Witness accounts review led to ‘refreshed’ description

Issuing the new appeal, a police spokesman said: “Following a recent review of witness accounts, further analysis of timings from the night in question and investigative developments, officers from Police Scotland’s major investigation team refreshed the description of the man they want to trace.

“Previous appeals described the gunman as being aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

“However detectives now believe the man who shot Mr Wilson may have been younger and may have been aged between 20 and 40-years-old at the time.”

He continued: “Mr Wilson was killed after a man called at the family’s home on Crescent Road, Nairn.

“The man spoke to Mr Wilson’s wife Veronica who answered the door and asked for her husband by name.”

A blue envelope with the word ‘Paul’ on it

Moments before the murder, Mr Wilson went downstairs to speak to the man who had knocked on his door and was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it.

Mr Wilson then went back inside his home briefly and then returned to the door for a second time, when he was fatally shot.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, leading the investigation said: “Over 17 years have passed since Alistair Wilson was murdered at his home in Nairn and the case continues to be reviewed and investigated by specialist officers locally, nationally and internationally.

“I am now able to issue a new appeal in relation to the description of the murderer based on reviews of witness accounts and further investigative work.

“In previous appeals the murderer seen on the night in 2004 had been described as a man aged between 30 and 40 years of age.

“Having now carried out extensive inquiries and reviewed previous descriptions and witnesses evidence, I believe that this age range is too narrow and it is more accurate to describe the male who we believe killed Alistair was aged between 20 and 40-years-old at the time.

‘We are committed to bringing Mr Wilson’s murderer to justice’

“He was approximately 5ft 7in in height and was seen to be wearing a baseball cap and jacket.

“This would mean that Alistair’s killer is now potentially aged in their mid to late 30s to almost 60-years-old.

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for Alistair’s murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve.

“Someone out there knows what happened to Alistair and I hope this appeal today serves as a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information. Do not assume that the police already know the information you possess.”

Anyone who believes they can assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 515 of 4 March 2022 and Operation Sorn or you can e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk

