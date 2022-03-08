The beat goes on: Disbanding north-east pipe band donates drums to Harris schoolkids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The beat goes on: Disbanding north-east pipe band donates drums to Harris schoolkids

By Craig Munro
March 8, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 2:44 pm
Pupils of Sir E Scott School with their drums, donated by Stonehaven Pipe Band, alongside music teacher Emma Holmes, third from right behind pupils, and drumming tutor Eilidh Young, fourth from left.

A disbanding pipe band in the north-east is ensuring its drums will continue to keep time for years to come, by donating them to a school in the Western Isles.

Pressure from the pandemic, combined with a lack of engagements and an excess of working commitments from members, meant the Stonehaven Pipe Band was recently forced to shut down.

The struggles were just too tough to overcome, even for a group that had weathered serious fluctuations in membership over the years, according to band member Andy Meehan.

He said: “The decision to fold was a particularly difficult one to make, with the band having been around for many years, and some members having several family generations associated with the band.”

But while the musicians will no longer be playing together, their instruments will not be going to waste – instead, they are being sent almost 200 miles west to Harris.

Drumming fever in Western Isles

The pupils at Sir E Scott School near Tarbert have embraced the drumming tuition recently introduced to the area, after a tutor post was started in partnership with the Lewis and Harris Pipe Band, the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT) and the Western Isles Council.

Already, almost half of S1 and S2 students are involved with the new offering.

Emma Holmes, music teacher at Sir E Scott School, said: “We realised we would need to source drums as a matter of urgency and contacted the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust to enquire about their funding.

“We were amazed when they replied with Stonehaven Pipe Band’s generous offer.

“We are so grateful to Stonehaven Pipe Band and want them to know that their drums have gone to a good home, and they will be ringing out across the fields again very soon.”

Andy Meehan of Stonehaven Pipe Band handing over the donated drums to Emma Holmes, Music Teacher at Sir E Scott School, with Emma’s son Duncan.

Mr Meehan said: “Remaining members agreed that donating the instruments to Sir E Scott School, to provide opportunities for youngsters to develop and to continue our tradition, was the best outcome in the circumstances, and which we are sure all past members would support.”

Stonehaven Pipe Band also donated five sets of their pipes to the SSPDT’s Bagpipe Lending Scheme, which loans pipes to young people free of charge as they get to grips with the instrument and raise funds for their own set.

Offer to other areas

Alexandra Duncan, the director of SSPDT, said: “Our trust lends pipes to Lewis and Harris, and we co-fund the new drumming tutor post.

“We have also been delighted to help establish piping and drumming tuition in schools in Aberdeenshire.

“The trust would welcome partnerships with Aberdeen Council and/or directly with schools to boost tuition to meet demand and to help all community pipe bands in the city.”

Mr Meehan said: “All bands go through cycles, and we are glad that this final cycle will result in supporting more young people to take up the pipes and drums.”

