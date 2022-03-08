Multi-million pound Broadford Hospital on Skye opens doors to patients

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broadford Hospital on Skye has opened its doors to patients for the first time, four months after construction was completed.

The new facility, located by Broadford Bay between the Dr Mackinnon Memorial Hospital and the Broadford Medical Centre, will serve the population of the island and the closest section of the mainland.

Services offered at the 24-bed hospital include chemotherapy, a renal dialysis unit, x-ray and ultrasound and a community maternity unit.

Work on the building began in August 2019, but a planned completion date of late 2020 was delayed by the pandemic and it was finally completed in December last year.

‘Significant milestone’

Tracy Ligema, NHS Highland’s project director for the Broadford Hospital, said: “This is a significant milestone in the history of Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross.

“There has been a considerable amount of work involved in this process, and I want to thank everyone who has contributed over the years.

“The new hospital will serve the population of Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross for many years to come and highlights the health board’s commitment to developing remote and rural health and social care services.”