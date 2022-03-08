Multi-million pound Broadford Hospital on Skye opens doors to patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Multi-million pound Broadford Hospital on Skye opens doors to patients

By Craig Munro
March 8, 2022, 1:21 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 6:47 pm
Broadford Hospital under construction.
Broadford Hospital under construction.

Broadford Hospital on Skye has opened its doors to patients for the first time, four months after construction was completed.

The new facility, located by Broadford Bay between the Dr Mackinnon Memorial Hospital and the Broadford Medical Centre, will serve the population of the island and the closest section of the mainland.

Services offered at the 24-bed hospital include chemotherapy, a renal dialysis unit, x-ray and ultrasound and a community maternity unit.

Work on the building began in August 2019, but a planned completion date of late 2020 was delayed by the pandemic and it was finally completed in December last year.

Broadford Hospital on Skye

‘Significant milestone’

Tracy Ligema, NHS Highland’s project director for the Broadford Hospital, said: “This is a significant milestone in the history of Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross.

“There has been a considerable amount of work involved in this process, and I want to thank everyone who has contributed over the years.

“The new hospital will serve the population of Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross for many years to come and highlights the health board’s commitment to developing remote and rural health and social care services.”

