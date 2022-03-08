Major renovation works to get underway at Commando Memorial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the most photographed sites in Scotland is to go undercover for six weeks.

The Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge is to receive a major overhaul, and with it work to the nearby memorial garden.

The works will coincide with the 70th anniversary of the unveiling of the statue as well as the 80th anniversary of the Royal Marines taking the Commando role.

Work at the memorial garden site, at the side of the A82 Fort William to Inverness road, north of Spean Bridge will begin on March 14 for six weeks.

During this period there will be no public access to the memorial garden.

Repair and conservation works to the memorial itself will begin a few weeks later which will see the whole monument scaffolded and sheeted for a number of weeks.

The estimate for completion of works to the whole site is mid-June.

Who is doing the works?

The work will be undertaken by Highland Council in partnership with the Commando Association, RMA – The Royal Marines Charity and the War Memorials Trust.

Each have funded different elements of the major improvements to the memorial garden as well as commissioning repairs and appropriate cleaning of the Grade-A listed sculpture.

Substantial donations donated by the public at the site will also be used to pay for the works.

The works, worth more than £150,000, will include building a low wall to enclose and protect the memorial garden, installation of improved access and siting of a central stone provided by Achnacarry Estate.

The estate is where many Commandos trained for their special operations, especially in the early years of the organisation. They also trained in Braemar.

The bronze statue and stone plinth will be carefully cleaned, and the flagstone surrounds repaired and repointed.

Prior to works starting, all the tributes will be photographed in situ, carefully removed, safely stored and repositioned once the works are complete.

Site is visited by more than 100,000 each year

Chairman of Highland Council’s communities and place committee Allan Henderson said: “The Commando Memorial is recognised throughout the world as the most fitting tribute to the courage of the Commandos since they first formed in 1940.

“Highland Council is proud to maintain this site which is now visited by more than 100,000 people each year.

“We value the close relationship we have with both the Commando Association and RMA -The Royal Marines Charity which ensures the Commando Memorial site is always maintained and managed to the highest standard.”

Jonathan Ball, chief executive of RMA, The Royal Marines Charity, said: “More than ever, the memorial will be a focal point for Royal Marines in this 80th anniversary year of the corps adopting the Commando role and beginning training at Achnacarry.”

Peter Oxley, national secretary of the Commando Association and assistant secretary David Matthews said: “The Commando Memorial, known to many as ‘The Three Men on the Hill’ and the memorial garden are recognised by the worldwide Commando family as our spiritual home.

“The Commando Association cherishes the relationship it has with the communities of Lochaber which have grown over the years since the memorial was unveiled.”

What is the history of the memorial?

The history of the memorial can be traced back to 1946, when an appeal was held in Scotland for The Commando Benevolent Fund.

A linked appeal was also held for the creation of a memorial, and so a Memorial Fund was also launched.

It was decided to locate the memorial at Spean Bridge, close to the training ground of the Commandos at Achnacarry.

A competition was launched to choose a design, with the design by Scott Sutherland being selected.

Unveiled by the Queen Mother on September 27 1952, the memorial remains an outstanding tribute to the courage and sacrifice of commandos throughout the world.