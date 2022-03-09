Councillor to make third bid to shorten Orkney council leader term to two years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At a meeting of Orkney’s full council on Thursday, a councillor will ask to shorten the term for the role of council leader – his third attempt at changing the rule.

Dr Stephen Clackson has put forward a motion that says the leader shouldn’t hold the post for a full council term and, instead, it should be shortened to two years.

His motion says the leader would then have to stand for re-election.

According to Dr Clackson this isn’t an “expression of dissatisfaction” with the current council leader, councillor James Stockan, who has now held the post for five years.

However, he says it would be a “tall order” to ask new councillors to make such a long-term decision, based on “limited knowledge”.

Dr Clackson acknowledges that the leader can be ousted by councillors if needed. But, he says this mechanism could be seen as “the nuclear option”.

He has tried twice before to get similar changes made, both times ahead of the 2017 council elections.

Dr Clackson’s efforts came during a revamp of Orkney Council’s leadership structure.

Both attempts failed.

Speaking to the LDR service this week, the councillor for Orkney’s north isles area explained his reasons for trying again.

‘It is a tall order to expect new members to make such a long-term decision’

He said: “Five councillors have already announced their intention not to stand again at the election in May.

“After the election, a fair proportion of the members in this chamber will be new.

“As things stand, at the first statutory general meeting after the election, along with the old hands, these new members are going to be asked to choose a leader for his/her full term of office as a councillor.

“Having had the experience of being a new member myself 10 years ago, I think it is a tall order to expect new members to make such a long-term decision, when, in all likelihood, they do not know the leadership candidates very well, know little about their background, and will find it hard to reliably judge their potential.”

Motion will give councillors the opportunity to revise choice of leader, says North Isles councillor

Prior to 2017’s election, the council had a convener and a vice-convener. Instead, the council now has a convener, as a civic leader, plus the leader, as a political leader, and it also has a depute leader.

The term of office for the convener and depute leader is already two years. It is only the leader role that is for the full term.

Dr Clackson said: “If passed, this gives future members the opportunity to revise the decision they made at the start of the council.

“Bear in mind, that councils can change their composition over time — with resignations, deaths and by-elections.

“I understand the argument that a full-term leader provides an element of continuity. But, by mid-term, with the wrong choice of leader, this may be a continuity the council would rather wish they didn’t have.

“On the other hand, if the majority of councillors are content, then there is no reason why re-election of the incumbent should not permit that continuity.”

There is already a mechanism for removing the leader from office at any point. However, this would take at least two councillors to take proactive steps.

Mechanisms already in place to oust leader if needed

Dr Clackson says this could be regarded as “the nuclear option”, leaving the council leaderless while a new one is chosen.

He said his motion “would have the effect of allowing such a matter to be discussed, instead, through the ordinary course of council business.”

Mr Stockan was approached for comment but said he would reserve his thoughts for Thursday’s meeting.