Dozens of firefighters tackle large wildfire near Dingwall

Nearly 30 firefighters are battling a wildfire in strong winds and tinder box conditions near Dingwall.

The blaze comes as a warning has been put out advising of the “extreme” chance of wildfires across the north of Scotland.

The fire service issued the alert, which will be in place until tomorrow.

Today crews from Dingwall, Cromarty and Inverness fought the large wildfire at Knockfarrel.

Five crews, a water carrier and a wildfire unit were called to the scene at about 11.10am. The stop message came back at about 2pm, and after dampening down the crews left an hour later.

The service said that the risk of wildfire is higher at this time of year because there is a lot of dead grass and heather left over which can dry very quickly.

According to the map, areas in the north-east including Aberdeen and Fraserburgh have an “extreme” chance of wildfires on Tuesday, while Moray is at “very high” risk.

⚠️EXTREME risk of wildfire across West, North and North-East Scotland! This warning remains in place until Wednesday, 9 March. More details here: https://t.co/lrsz0EGwP1 pic.twitter.com/6DfDwIsGEf — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) March 7, 2022

The whole of the Highland area is at risk from wildfires according to EEFIS, with areas like Thurso, Ullapool and Fort William having an “extreme” danger of fire. Inverness and Durness have a “very high” risk of fire throughout the day.

Skye is also at a high risk of wildfires throughout the day, with the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney having “extreme” warnings.

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution over the next few days.