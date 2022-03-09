Paddleboarder breaks seventh world record on Loch Ness – and blames Nessie for him falling in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Paddleboarder breaks seventh world record on Loch Ness – and blames Nessie for him falling in

By Lauren Robertson
March 9, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 3:25 pm
David Haze after completing the challenge.
David Haze after completing the challenge.

A paddleboarder has smashed his seventh world record after becoming the fastest to paddle the length of Loch Ness.

David Haze paddled the length of the loch, which is around 23 miles long and nearly 800ft deep, on a custom-made board featuring Nessie herself.

It took him just five hours and 45 minutes – breaking the previous record by over an hour.

Mr Haze celebrated with a dram or two, and reflected on the journey he has made since being released from prison two years ago.

When he got out, he was determined to better himself and encourage others to do the same.

Now, with seven paddleboarding world records under his belt, he said: “It feels really good, I loved it, I’ve come so far since my first challenge. Loch Ness is the most famous loch in the UK and one of the most famous in the world.

“The Highlands are beautiful anyway but it’s nice to see the surrounding area from a different perspective, not many people get to see it from Loch Ness so it was lovely.”

This is David Haze’s seventh world record.

‘I blame me falling in on Nessie’

The Scottish wind isn’t something Bournemouth-based Mr Haze is used to, and it added to his challenge.

He said: “It did get a little bit hairy out there. The wind picked up in the middle of the loch, the waves were probably rolling about 3ft or 4ft.

“I think I fell in more times in this challenge than I have in my whole paddleboarding career.”

However, he has a suspicion he knows what might have caused that: “I blame me falling in on Nessie, I reckon she knocked me in.”

Securing a world record isn’t an easy feat, with Mr Haze requiring multiple witness statements, two-minute-long videos every hour and a GPS tracker to prove he had completed the challenge.

David Haze during the paddle.

‘The bravest thing you can do is ask for help’

After completing his latest challenge, Mr Haze reflected on all he has done since being released from prison.

He said: “I’ve come a long way in two years and I’m incredibly proud. I’d say to anyone really it doesn’t matter what your past is, it doesn’t matter how many mistakes you’ve made, just own yourself, believe in yourself and commit, it’s amazing what you can achieve in life.

“I’ve always said the bravest and scariest thing you can do is ask for help, own what you’ve done and believe in growth.”

The paddleboarder has been raising money for the Jubilee Sailing Trust through the challenge and will continue to do so with the auction of his board.

You can donate to Mr Haze’s fundraiser here.

