‘Worst in living memory’: Western Isles residents say CalMac ferry delays are risking jobs

Western Isles residents are calling for more use of weather windows to get goods on and off islands.

Calling the current timetable cancellations the “worst in living memory”, Barra’s biggest employer Barratlantic, run by Donald Joseph MacLean, said if things continue there may be a threat to jobs.

The issue for islanders is the ferry from Oban brings everything to the island. Cancellations on the route mean that food waiting to come to the island can be wasted, leaving islanders without supplies.

It can cause difficulties when it comes to getting medicine and other essential items to the community.

Fish can be left to rot if the ferry does not run

But it also means that goods from the islands, including high value fish products are left to rot on the island, as they cannot get to markets in the UK and Europe in time.

While islanders understand there is a safety issue if a ship’s master says a vessel cannot operate, they say the problem is compounded as there is less resilience on the route.

The ferries that serve the island are described by islanders as “old”, and two new vessels due to provide some slack on the system have never arrived. The new vessels were meant to be launched in 2018.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday morning, Mr MacLean said: “We rely 100 % on the ferry services, we are the biggest employers on the island, if the ferry decides not to go then it causes us huge problems.

“It is the worst I have known it. The worst in living memory.

“CalMac need to look at the weather window and make best use of them. There has to be huge changes, and it needs to happen as soon as possible.

“If the ferry decides it is not going to come for a week, then people are without urgent supplies.”

Western Isles Council has previously hit out at CalMac over “decimated” ferry services.

Weather windows

Weather windows – which are periods of calmer weather – would allow vessels to be used on the route out with their normal sailing schedule to get items to and from the island.

While islanders wait for a new ferry, the Scottish Government and CalMac have been looking for an alternative vessel.

CalMac’s chief executive Robbie Drummond said: “Our vessels are supplied to us by CMal.

“They have been looking all over the world for a vessel to hire or lease. These vessels are in short supply due to shallow drafts in many of our ports and these new vessels have not come on stream as yet.”

But, he argued, good news is on the horizon.

He added: “When the Loch Frisa arrives in the network, it will improve our resilience.”