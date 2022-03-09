Highland Council aims to reap the benefits of its significant natural resources in wind and sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland Council aims to reap the benefits of its significant natural resources in wind and sea

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Council is seeking to deliver more benefits to residents from the region's green energy production
Highland Council is taking steps to ensure the region benefits from its contribution to renewable energy production.

Highland currently generates one quarter of Scottish energy from onshore wind, and is home to significant opportunities in offshore wind, hydrogen, wave and tidal energy.

However, councillors and communities have long complained that Highland pays the highest bills in the UK, despite producing the most green energy.

Communities must benefit

In May 2021, the council agreed a motion to ensure that a fairer share of the income derived from Highland’s natural resources remain in the region.

Councillors contrasted the huge profits made by private energy firms with the relatively small financial benefit offered to communities.

Tomorrow, councillors are asked to agree to go out to tender for an action plan.

The Highlands already plays a key role in energy production

The action plan will set out how Highland can benefit from green energy and renewables, including opportunities for long term employment, skills development and career progression.

At the same time, the action plan will guide council through the process of setting up a Highland renewables fund.

The report also sets out the vast range of opportunities ahead for positioning Highland as a leading green economy. These opportunities include the Scotwind leasing agreements, Cromarty Firth freeport bid and the emerging hydrogen economy.

If successful, this action plan could transform the basis of the Highland economy and would form a strong starting point for the next council term.

