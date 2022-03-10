Highland Council to withdraw pensions from Russian funds and award freedom of the Highlands to President Zelensky

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has shown its support to Ukraine through a series of emergency motions this morning.

Convenor Bill Lobban opened the discussion, calling Vladimir Putin “a war criminal and mass murderer intent on wiping the Ukranian people from the map.”

Mr Lobban proposed a motion to withdraw the council’s pension fund from all Russian-owned companies.

Overwhelming support

He resigned from the council’s investment subcommittee to present the motion, which passed unanimously.

The investment subcommittee will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to take this forward.

Councillor Derek Louden then proposed a motion granting the freedom of the Highlands to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

This too was unanimously carried.

Councillors condemn UK’s position on welcoming refugees

Several members rose to their feet to criticise the UK’s position on refugees.

Councillor Gordon Adam said he is “utterly ashamed” by the restrictions currently in place. He said the government has currently accepted only 300 refugees.

A number of councillors repeated their objections to the immigration rules. Councillor Emma Knox said: “Let them in now and deal with the paperwork later.”

Councillor Richard Gale quoted Robert Burns’ line “man’s inhumanity to man.”

“I call on the Russian people to put an end to these atrocities and to the reign of terror being carried out in their name,” he said.

Practical support needed

Many councillors wanted practical action. Andrew Jarvie asked if the council could use its experience of sending out food, medicine and supplies in the early days of the pandemic.

Emma Knox said cash is the best way to support the resistance.

Council leader Margaret Davidson highlighted the efforts of local government in the Ukraine.

“They speak with the same bravery and commitment as you hear from their leader,” said Ms Davidson.

“Just imagine what they’re doing right now.

“What we did in the beginning of the pandemic is exactly what they’re doing.

“They’re trying to distribute food and water, and keep people as safe as they can. Their population is living in cellars.”

‘Slava Ukraini’

As the discussion in chamber wore on, the tone became increasingly defiant. Councillor Raymond Bremner delivered a speech in Russian offering solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

Councillor Andrew Sinclair said he spent time in Ukraine only three months ago, just as Russian troops began to gather on the borders. He said he was struck by their sheer defiance and resilience.

He ended his contribution with the words “Slava Ukraini”, which translates as glory to Ukraine.

The convenor then appealed to the chamber to “turn that sorrow into action.”

The debate closed with a one minute round of applause for the people of Ukraine.