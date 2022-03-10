Council convener decides it’s the ‘right time’ to retire – after 42 years of public service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Council convener decides it’s the ‘right time’ to retire – after 42 years of public service

By Lauren Robertson
March 10, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 6:01 pm
Norman A Macdonald.
Norman A Macdonald.

The convener of Western Isles Council has chaired his final meeting after 42 years of service.

Councillor Norman A. Macdonald will not stand for reelection in May.

The grandfather-of-nine has decided to step aside to let “younger” voices be heard in the chamber.

“I’m worried about missing a lot of things, but I think it’s the right time,” he said.

“It was time for me to move on and to allow younger people to engage with the next cohort of young people coming through.”

Mr Macdonald first joined the council in 1980 as a community education officer and youth worker, staying in that role until he was elected into the council in 1997.

Before becoming convener in 2012, he had a number of roles including vice-chairman of environmental services committee and chairman of both the transportation committee and environment and protective services committees.

Retirement plans

The years following Mr Macdonald’s retirement look to be centred around DIY, with a list of jobs already mounting up.

He said: “I’ve still got quite a bit of work to do on the house that I started building over 20 years ago so there will be some relief in that hopefully once things start moving.”

Western Isles Council leader Roddie Mackay thanked Mr Macdonald for his many years of service and paid tribute to his “companionship and significant contribution”.

He said: “Norman always managed to get things done and if it was something which would benefit the community and community groups, he would always find a way. I’m quite sure that his community in Uig are very grateful for his diligent service as their local member over the past 25 years.”

Outwith the council, Mr Macdonald has also played a part in many community groups and projects.

These include director at Community Learning Scotland, watch manager at Highlands and Islands Fire and Rescue Service and director at Western Isles Enterprise.

Looking back fondly on his time with the council, Mr Macdonald said: “I’m quite happy moving forward, I don’t have any regrets.”

