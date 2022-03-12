Body recovered in Glencoe identified as missing hill walker Neil Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search for missing Glencoe hill walker Neil Gillingham.

Mr Gillingham was last seen on March 6, near the summit of Stob Coire Nam Beith.

A huge search, involving Glencoe, Lochaber and Oban mountain rescue teams, was launched.

Concerns grew on Monday when Mr Gillingham’s black and white springer spaniel was found safe.

Police have now confirmed his body was recovered from Stob Coire Sgreamhach in Glencoe. His family are aware.

Friends and loved ones who have been made aware of the news on social media have described Mr Gillingham as “a gem of a guy” and a “lovely lad”.

‘A gem of a guy’

Sergeant Keith Almond said: “Our thoughts are with Neil’s family at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Officers would like to pass on their thanks to the mountain rescue teams, HM Coastguard helicopter crews and members of the public who assisted with the searches.

“We would also like to thank all those who shared and responded to our appeal.”

Mr Gillingham, from Kilmarnock, had planned to walk a route from the Hidden Valley car park to Bidean Nam Bian and Stob Coire Nam Beith before descending to the Lost Valley.

