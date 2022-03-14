CalMac services to Coll and Tiree cancelled while other services disrupted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

CalMac services to Coll and Tiree cancelled while other services disrupted

By Louise Glen
March 14, 2022, 6:47 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 8:27 am
CalMac ferry.
CalMac ferry.

A number of ferry services to west coast islands have been cancelled or disrupted today.

Ferry services to the islands of Coll and Tiree, from Oban, between North Uist and Harris, and Mallaig – Oban and Lochboisdale on South Uist  have been cancelled.

There remains disruptions on a number of routes due to delays to the annual overhaul programme.

Barra to Eriskay – An additional service will operate this morning departing Ardmhor at 7.30am and Eriskay at 8.15am. As a result of this, the 6.15pm from Ardmhor and the 7pm from Eriskay will be brought forward to 5.10pm from Ardmhor and 5.50pm from Eriskay.

Berneray, North Uist and Leverburgh, Harris – Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Bhrusda, this service is cancelled. A passenger-only charter will operate between the Fishermans Pier at Berneray and the Pontoons at Leverburgh Pier.

Islay: Kennacriag to Port Askaig, Kennacraig to Port Ellen – A relief vessel will operate due to MV Finlaggan’s overhaul and some crossing times will be increased by 10 minutes.

Mallaig – Oban – Lochboisdale, South Uist – Due to an extension of the overhaul programme, this service is cancelled until Thursday March 31.

Oban to Castlebay, Barra -Due to berth availability in Oban, an amended timetable will operate.

Oban to Coll and Tiree – The service will not run today due to essential repairs to the Lord of the Isles ferry.

Oban to Mull – The 2pm service is cancelled. Dependent on the progress of repairs to MV Lord of the Isles, it is possible that there may be further disruption to services today.

Tobermory to Kilchoan – Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Buie, MV Loch Linnhe has been redeployed to provide a lifeline service to Iona. The following sailings have been cancelled: Depart Tobermory 7:20 am, depart Kilchoan 8am. Further updates later today.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes.

“If you’ve not already done so, download our app or follow our Twitter @CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available.

“Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”

 

