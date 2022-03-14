CalMac services to Coll and Tiree cancelled while other services disrupted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of ferry services to west coast islands have been cancelled or disrupted today.

Ferry services to the islands of Coll and Tiree, from Oban, between North Uist and Harris, and Mallaig – Oban and Lochboisdale on South Uist have been cancelled.

There remains disruptions on a number of routes due to delays to the annual overhaul programme.

Barra to Eriskay – An additional service will operate this morning departing Ardmhor at 7.30am and Eriskay at 8.15am. As a result of this, the 6.15pm from Ardmhor and the 7pm from Eriskay will be brought forward to 5.10pm from Ardmhor and 5.50pm from Eriskay.

Berneray, North Uist and Leverburgh, Harris – Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Bhrusda, this service is cancelled. A passenger-only charter will operate between the Fishermans Pier at Berneray and the Pontoons at Leverburgh Pier.

Islay: Kennacriag to Port Askaig, Kennacraig to Port Ellen – A relief vessel will operate due to MV Finlaggan’s overhaul and some crossing times will be increased by 10 minutes.

Mallaig – Oban – Lochboisdale, South Uist – Due to an extension of the overhaul programme, this service is cancelled until Thursday March 31.



Oban to Castlebay, Barra -Due to berth availability in Oban, an amended timetable will operate.

Oban to Coll and Tiree – The service will not run today due to essential repairs to the Lord of the Isles ferry.

Oban to Mull – The 2pm service is cancelled. Dependent on the progress of repairs to MV Lord of the Isles, it is possible that there may be further disruption to services today.

Tobermory to Kilchoan – Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Buie, MV Loch Linnhe has been redeployed to provide a lifeline service to Iona. The following sailings have been cancelled: Depart Tobermory 7:20 am, depart Kilchoan 8am. Further updates later today.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes.

“If you’ve not already done so, download our app or follow our Twitter @CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available.

“Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”